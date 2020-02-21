HCI at University of Utah to host 7th annual Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Conference

The 7th annual Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Conference will be hosted by Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah (U of U) in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine and Theresa's Research Foundation on September 10 and 11, 2020. Participants from around the world are invited to discuss metastatic breast cancer including ongoing research and new ideas from early career scientists.

Conference attendees include clinicians, researchers, advocates, and patients who hope to share information and shed light on the need for improved research focus and funding toward metastatic breast cancer, also known as stage IV breast cancer.

The 2020 conference will be held in Salt Lake City under the leadership of Alana Welm, PhD, breast cancer researcher at HCI and professor of oncological sciences at the U of U. "This is one of the most important conferences every year for those of us who focus on metastatic breast cancer research," says Welm. "The unique medley between state-of-the-art clinical and laboratory research, along with incorporation of important patient perspectives, makes it a stimulating and motivating experience for all of us."

The conference will feature sessions on metastatic breast cancer therapy, predictive models, drug development, and more. Invited speakers from around the world will bring their knowledge and expertise to the conference and seek to inspire conversation and collaboration to new approaches to address this challenging disease. Daily keynote address will focus on systemic regulation of metastasis and immunotherapy.

A cure for metastatic breast cancer requires a dedicated, long-term effort to find curative approaches. This conference helps to benchmark these efforts and create the collaborative research environment that is essential for success." Matthew Ellis, MB, BCHIR, BSC., PHD, FRCP , professor and director of the Lester and Sue Smith Breast Center at Baylor College of Medicine and Conference Co-Chair

Abstract submissions are encouraged. Limited travel stipends are available for early career investigators who have an abstract accepted. The poster session will be held in partnership with the Metastasis Research Society and GRASP (Guiding Researchers and Advocates to Scientific Partnerships), so that scientists and advocates can view and discuss posters together.

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Conference was established as a medical conference in 2014 by Theresa's Research Foundation. Past host institutions include Baylor College of Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, the University of Kansas Medical Center, and the Mayo Clinic. The conference received philanthropic support from The Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Huntsman Cancer Foundation.