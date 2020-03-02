Length of pregnancy related to chemical DNA changes in newborns

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have together with an international team mapped the relationship between length of pregnancy and chemical DNA changes in more than 6,000 newborn babies. For each week's longer pregnancy, DNA methylation changes in thousands of genes were detected in the umbilical cord blood. The study is published in Genome Medicine.

Premature birth, that is before 37 consecutive weeks' of pregnancy, is common. Between 5 and 10% of all children in the world are born prematurely. Most children will develop and grow normally, but premature birth is also linked to respiratory and lung disease, eye problems and neurodevelopmental disorders. This is especially true for children who are born very or extremely prematurely. During the fetal period, epigenetic processes, i.e., chemical modification of the DNA, are important for controlling development and growth. One such epigenetic factor is DNA methylation, which in turn affects the degree of gene activation and how much of a particular protein is formed.

Related Stories

"Our new findings indicate that these DNA changes may influence the development of fetal organs," says Simon Kebede Merid, first author of the study and PhD student at Karolinska Institutet, Department of Clinical Science and Education, Södersjukhuset.

The majority of observed DNA methylations at birth tended not to persist into childhood, but in 17% the levels were completely stable from birth to adolescence. The levels that you are born with in certain genes thus track with age.

Now we need to investigate whether the DNA changes are linked to the health problems of those born prematurely."

Professor Erik Melén, Department of Clinical Science and Education, Södersjukhuset

Epigenetics is a hot research topic that links genes, the environment and health. This work was done within the international Pregnancy and Childhood Epigenetics (PACE) consortium. The work represents contributions from 26 studies. Professor Melén's group also contributed to the first PACE paper which showed that mother's smoking during pregnancy changes DNA in newborns and lead two PACE studies showing effects of air pollution. Links to diseases such as asthma, allergy, obesity and even aging have also been shown.

"We hope that our new findings will contribute valuable knowledge about fetal development, and in the long term new opportunities for better care of premature babies to avoid complications and adverse health effects," says Erik Melén.

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Merid, S.K., et al. (2020) Epigenome-wide meta-analysis of blood DNA methylation in newborns and children identifies numerous loci related to gestational age. Genome Medicine. doi.org/10.1186/s13073-020-0716-9.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ancient DNA analysis provides insight into genetic history of Sardinia
DNA topological problems may cause lymphoma, study shows
Chronic inflammation in pregnancy associated with neurodevelopmental delays in offspring
Scientists reveal ability to reverse Huntington's disease-causing DNA repeat mutations in the lab
New discovery may be useful for developing novel cancer treatments
Harmful levels of metal linked to DNA damage found in the urine of e-cigarette users
Clinical factors during pregnancy associated with congenital CMV infection in newborns
Large non-protein coding gene regulates process vital to placental implantation in early pregnancy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Women with independent living challenges have highest risk for unintended pregnancy