Expert advice about coronavirus in immunocompromised individuals available from CreakyJoints

Recognizing growing concerns about novel coronavirus (COVID-19),  CreakyJoints®, a Global Healthy Living Foundation digital patient community, developed educational resources for their chronic disease patient community, many of whom are immunocompromised. Though individual risk for and response to infectious diseases varies, people living with autoimmune conditions, such as inflammatory forms of arthritis, may be at greater risk of infection or complications. In addition, some of the medicines that treat autoimmune conditions further suppress the immune system.

We’re committed to providing comprehensive and science-based information to our patient community about their real risk for coronavirus. As we learn more about the spread of coronavirus, we’ll continually engage with experts, update our resources, and communicate via our social media channels so that we can deliver reassurance to the patient community to alleviate concerns as much as possible and provide support as needed.”

Laurie Ferguson, PhD, Director, Education Development at CreakyJoints

Engage with CreakyJoints:

Related Stories

  • Twitter Chat: Members of the media and general public are invited to join CreakyJoints experts and our patient community for a #CreakyChats on Twitter about coronavirus and chronic disease on Thursday, March 5 at 6 pm ET, @CreakyJoints
  • Visit www.CreakyJoints.org/coronavirus to read out the latest educational materials, such as  Coronavirus Facts: What You Need to Know If You Have Chronic Illness or Are Immune-Compromised

Available for interview:

  • Laurie Ferguson, Ph.D., Director, Education Development at CreakyJoints
  • Rheumatologist Doug Roberts, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California Davis Medical School and Medical Advisor to CreakyJoints

Already, more than a quarter of a million people have engaged with CreakyJoints English and Spanish-language coverage of coronavirus online or via our social media channels in the United States and around the world.

Source:

CreakyJoints

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Second coronavirus death reported in the US, number of cases 87
Iran’s coronavirus death toll now highest outside China – Health Minister gets infected
Italy rushes to contain coronavirus spread, reports four more deaths
Coronavirus worsens with 46 countries confirming virus infections – is it just starting?
Chest CT scan best for coronavirus diagnosis
Coronavirus pathology findings shows how the disease affects the body
Australia activates pandemic plan due to global coronavirus crisis
How workplaces can fight the coronavirus outbreak

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Coronavirus vaccine trials commence