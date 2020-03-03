Expert advice about coronavirus in immunocompromised individuals available from CreakyJoints

Recognizing growing concerns about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), CreakyJoints®, a Global Healthy Living Foundation digital patient community, developed educational resources for their chronic disease patient community, many of whom are immunocompromised. Though individual risk for and response to infectious diseases varies, people living with autoimmune conditions, such as inflammatory forms of arthritis, may be at greater risk of infection or complications. In addition, some of the medicines that treat autoimmune conditions further suppress the immune system.

We’re committed to providing comprehensive and science-based information to our patient community about their real risk for coronavirus. As we learn more about the spread of coronavirus, we’ll continually engage with experts, update our resources, and communicate via our social media channels so that we can deliver reassurance to the patient community to alleviate concerns as much as possible and provide support as needed.” Laurie Ferguson, PhD, Director, Education Development at CreakyJoints

Engage with CreakyJoints:

Twitter Chat: Members of the media and general public are invited to join CreakyJoints experts and our patient community for a #CreakyChats on Twitter about coronavirus and chronic disease on Thursday, March 5 at 6 pm ET, @CreakyJoints

Visit www.CreakyJoints.org/ coronavirus to read out the latest educational materials, such as Coronavirus Facts: What You Need to Know If You Have Chronic Illness or Are Immune-Compromised

Available for interview:

Laurie Ferguson, Ph.D., Director, Education Development at CreakyJoints

Rheumatologist Doug Roberts, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California Davis Medical School and Medical Advisor to CreakyJoints

Already, more than a quarter of a million people have engaged with CreakyJoints English and Spanish-language coverage of coronavirus online or via our social media channels in the United States and around the world.