Investigating the nanoscale adhesion mechanisms between polymeric biomaterials and biological samples

Recently published research from scientists at Queen Mary University of London and GlaxoSmithKline demonstrates the complex nature of nanoscale adhesion mechanisms between polymeric biomaterials and biological samples.  Henniker’s HPT-200 plasma system is used in this work to provide the clean substrate surfaces (silicon and gold) onto which a variety of polymer brushes and self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) were synthesized.

Please find the abstract below:

Abstract

The non-specific adhesion of polymers and soft tissues is of great interest to the field of biomedical engineering, as it will shed light on some of the processes that regulate interactions between scaffolds, implants, and nanoparticles with surrounding tissues after implantation or delivery. In order to promote adhesion to soft tissues, a greater understanding of the relationship between polymer chemistry and nanoscale adhesion mechanisms is required.

Related Stories

In this work, we grew poly(dimethylaminoethyl methacrylate) (PDMAEMA), poly(acrylic acid) (PAA) and poly(oligo ethylene glycol methacrylate) (POEGMA) brushes from the surface of silica beads and investigated their adhesion to a variety of substrates via colloidal probe-based atomic force microscopy (AFM). We first characterized adhesion to a range of substrates with defined surface chemistry (self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) with a range of hydrophilicities, charge and hydrogen bonding), before studying the adhesion of brushes to epithelial cell monolayers (primary keratinocytes and HaCaT cells) and soft tissues (porcine epicardium and keratinized gingiva).

Adhesion assays to SAMs reveal the complex balance of interactions (electrostatic, van der Waals interactions and hydrogen bonding) regulating the adhesion of weak polyelectrolyte brushes. This resulted in particularly strong adhesion of PAA brushes to a wide range of surface chemistries. In turn, colloidal probe microscopy on cell monolayers highlighted the importance of the glycocalyx in regulating non-specific adhesions.

This was also reflected by the adhesive properties of soft tissues, in combination with their mechanical properties. Overall, this work clearly demonstrates the complex nature of interactions between polymeric biomaterials and biological samples and highlights the need for relatively elaborate models to predict these interactions.

Source:

Henniker Plasma

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Henniker Plasma. (2020, March 06). Investigating the nanoscale adhesion mechanisms between polymeric biomaterials and biological samples. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 09, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200309/Investigating-the-nanoscale-adhesion-mechanisms-between-polymeric-biomaterials-and-biological-samples.aspx.

  • MLA

    Henniker Plasma. "Investigating the nanoscale adhesion mechanisms between polymeric biomaterials and biological samples". News-Medical. 09 March 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200309/Investigating-the-nanoscale-adhesion-mechanisms-between-polymeric-biomaterials-and-biological-samples.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Henniker Plasma. "Investigating the nanoscale adhesion mechanisms between polymeric biomaterials and biological samples". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200309/Investigating-the-nanoscale-adhesion-mechanisms-between-polymeric-biomaterials-and-biological-samples.aspx. (accessed March 09, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Henniker Plasma. 2020. Investigating the nanoscale adhesion mechanisms between polymeric biomaterials and biological samples. News-Medical, viewed 09 March 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200309/Investigating-the-nanoscale-adhesion-mechanisms-between-polymeric-biomaterials-and-biological-samples.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

More Content from Henniker Plasma

See all content from Henniker Plasma