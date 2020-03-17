Charity seeks out non-drug approaches to treat Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s UK is launching a new funding program to support innovative studies into non-drug treatments for Parkinson’s.

This approach builds on Parkinson’s UK’s existing investment in many different non-pharmaceutical based therapies, including exercise, mindfulness, cognitive behavioral therapy, massage and reflexology.

Alongside medication, other approaches - such as living aids, exercise and therapies - can play a vital part in helping people to manage daily life and take control of the condition.

Every day, we hear from people with Parkinson’s who say that exercise alleviates their symptoms. On top of this, a growing body of evidence indicates physical activity may slow the condition’s progression. It is our mission to build on evidence like this and explore every possible avenue to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s.

To date, Parkinson’s UK has invested more than £93 million in groundbreaking research and we want to continue leading the way.”

Professor David Dexter, Associate Director of Research at Parkinson’s UK