Charity seeks out non-drug approaches to treat Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s UK is launching a new funding program to support innovative studies into non-drug treatments for Parkinson’s.

This approach builds on Parkinson’s UK’s existing investment in many different non-pharmaceutical based therapies, including exercise, mindfulness, cognitive behavioral therapy, massage and reflexology.

Alongside medication, other approaches - such as living aids, exercise and therapies - can play a vital part in helping people to manage daily life and take control of the condition.

Every day, we hear from people with Parkinson’s who say that exercise alleviates their symptoms. On top of this, a growing body of evidence indicates physical activity may slow the condition’s progression. It is our mission to build on evidence like this and explore every possible avenue to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s.

To date, Parkinson’s UK has invested more than £93 million in groundbreaking research and we want to continue leading the way.”

Professor David Dexter, Associate Director of Research at Parkinson’s UK

The charity is seeking research applications in this area. Non-drug approaches include but are not limited to:

  • Physiotherapy
  • Speech and language therapies
  • Non-drug-based mental health therapies
  • Complementary therapies
  • Nutrition
  • Exercise or dance
  • Technology and devices

Researchers are encouraged to contact Parkinson’s UK’s research team at [email protected] to apply. The duration of a non-drug approaches grant is for a maximum of two years.

Source:

Parkinson’s UK

