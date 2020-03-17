Prestigious journal lauds innovative NICU training

"Fires, tornadoes and other natural disasters are outside of our team's control. But it is within our team's control to train neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) staff to master this necessary skill," says Lisa Zell, BSN, a clinical educator at Children's National Hospital.

Research into how to create a robust emergency evacuation preparedness plan and continually train staff that was led by Zell was lauded by editors of The Journal of Perinatal & Neonatal Nursing. The journal named the study the "best article" for the neonatal section that the prestigious journal published in 2018-19.

We all hope for the best no matter what the situation, but we also need to extensively plan for the worse. I'm proud that Lisa Zell and co-authors received this much-deserved national recognition on behalf of the nation's No. 1 NICU."

Billie Lou Short, M.D., chief of the division of neonatology at Children's National

Educators worked with a diverse group within Children's National to design and implement periodic evacuation simulations.

In addition to Zell and Lamia Soghier, M.D., FAAP, CHSE, Children's National NICU medical unit director, study co-authors include Carmen Blake, BSN; Dawn Brittingham, MSN; and Ann-Marie Brown, MSN.

