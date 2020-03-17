Scientists develop single-step method to produce water-soluble fullerene compounds for medicine

Scientists from the Skoltech Center for Energy Science and Technology (CEST) and the Institute for Problems of Chemical Physics of Russian Academy of Sciences in collaboration with researchers from the Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium) developed a single-step method to obtain water-soluble fullerene compounds with remarkable biological properties, such as the ability to effectively suppress the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Uncommon molecular forms of carbon, C60 and C70 fullerenes are shaped as a soccer ball and a rugby ball, respectively, depending on the number of atoms in the molecule. Fullerene-based compounds have long been believed to provide a good ground for new drugs thanks to their strong antiviral, antibacterial, antitumor and antioxidant effects.

Related Stories

The downside is that fullerenes are totally insoluble in water, which prevents their use in medicine. The existing classical methods of synthesis of water-soluble compounds directly from fullerenes provide low product yields through several complex stages of synthesis. Therefore, these methods are inefficient and can hardly work for industrial-scale production of water-soluble fullerene compounds for pharmaceutical applications.

The team led by CEST professor, Pavel Troshin, has extensive experience in the synthesis of water-soluble fullerene derivatives. In their latest study, they proposed an effective single-step method to produce stable water-soluble fullerene derivatives displaying high anti-HIV activity. The new method enables a high yield of nearly 100% and does not require lengthy and labor-consuming chromatographic purification, which opens up new horizons for synthesizing fullerene derivatives on any scale to suit the needs of the pharmaceutical industry.

Although high antiviral activity of fullerene derivatives was discovered over 20 years ago, these unique compounds are too difficult to obtain and for this reason have been unavailable for clinical trials. We hope that our simple single-step method of synthesizing water-soluble fullerene compounds will help to solve this issue and take us one step closer to creating effective antiviral drugs on their basis."

Olga Kraevaya, first author of the paper and Skoltech Ph.D. student

The team's latest research opens up new opportunities for the directional design of water-soluble fullerene derivatives with a specified set of properties, which, in the longer term, will help bring to the market the new-generation drugs based on these compounds.

Source:

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech)

Journal reference:

Kraevaya, O.A., et al. (2020) Direct arylation of C60Cl6 and C70Cl8 with carboxylic acids: a synthetic avenue to water-soluble fullerene derivatives with promising antiviral activity. Chemical Communications. doi.org/10.1039/C9CC08400B.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

What does COVID-19 do to the body?
Skin sensors for antenatal surveillance in developing countries
NTHU research team develops new treatment for Parkinson’s disease
Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder
A seismic view of the brain
How effective is Gabapentin in alcohol use disorder?
Could rushing a coronavirus vaccine cause more harm?
Study looks at lung injury and vaping THC and vitamin E acetate

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pay remains lower for top-ranking women in academic medicine