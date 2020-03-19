Milken Institute launches vaccine development and treatment tracker for COVID-19

The Milken Institute is launching a resource to help the public and policymakers track progress in the development of treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

The tracker is available online at https://milkeninstitute.org/covid-19-tracker. It is developed and maintained by FasterCures, a center of the Milken Institute, with an Advisory Council comprised of a Nobel Laureate researcher, former FDA chiefs, and industry leaders.

We seek to accelerate efforts to find new treatments or vaccines, amplify what's working, hold the system and its players accountable, and expand the global discussion about how to create durable, long term solutions. COVID-19 is putting that approach to the test. We hope to be a resource promoting effective approaches and strategies."

Esther Krofah, executive director of FasterCures

The Milken Institute COVID-19 vaccine development and treatment tracker is compiled from publicly available sources. It will grow to include FDA-approved indications where applicable, as well as basic information about the focus of each clinical trial.

The information in the tracker is current as of March 18, 2020. The Milken Institute welcomes input on new treatments and vaccines in development. Please email [email protected] with tips.

Source:

Milken Institute

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tulane establishes COVID-19 research program to develop a vaccine and test treatments
Coronavirus vaccine trials commence
HKUST scientists provide leads for guiding research towards COVID-19 vaccine development
Blue Water Vaccines enters into agreement to develop Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine with St. Jude
Promising HIV vaccine fails in a large-scale clinical trial
mRNA vaccine against novel coronavirus goes on a trial in Seattle
Scientists developing a combined vaccine to fight most malignant brain tumor
Could rushing a coronavirus vaccine cause more harm?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Powerful vaccine could boost the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy