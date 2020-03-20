New UCI-led study reveals how skin cells prepare to heal wounds

Scientists at the University of California have revealed how skin cells prepare in order to heal wounds. The study that was published this week in the journal Cell Reports will potentially lead to a better understanding of wound healing in diabetic patients.

wound healingImage Credits: Bangkoker / Shutterstock.com

Uncovering the cellular basis of wound healing

For the first time, a comprehensive review has been published that looks a the major changes mammalian skin cells go through prior to healing wounds. Researchers at the University of California have discovered how our skin cells prepare for the vital process of healing wounds.

The studys findings will provide a basis for further explorations into the normal process of wound healing in various diseases in which it is compromised or altered, like in diabetes, where wounds are often slow to heal, dont heal well, or never completely heal, putting people at an elevated risk of infection.

A 'hierarchical-lineage' model of skin

In the publication, the California-based team lays out each of the major changes that happen in cellular heterogeneity when a cell goes from a normal state to that of a cell involved in wound healing. It is the first publication of its kind, making it a significant, comprehensive piece of work.

The efforts of biologists, physicists, and mathematicians, all at the University of California combined to create this comprehensive look at wound healing at the level of the cell. The team was also assisted further by those at the NSF-Simons Center for Multiscale Cell Fate Research and the UCI Skin Biology Resource-based Center which is funded by the National Institute of Arthritis & Musculoskeletal & Skin Diseases.

Entitled "Defining epidermal basal cell states during skin homeostasis and wound healing using single-cell transcriptomics," the groundbreaking study appeared this week in the life sciences journal Cell Reports.

Related Stories

Importantly, the paper has revealed four distinct transcriptional states that are expressed by the epidermal basal layer. These states form part of the model of epidermal homeostasis, also referred to as the stable state of the skin, as part of a proposed 'hierarchical-lineage' model, helping to provide definitive conclusions for a long-running debate in the field of skin stem cell research.

Establishing a comprehensive breakdown of basal cell dynamics

Up until this point, despite a wealth of research, scientists have had a limited understanding of the transcriptional heterogeneities in both epithelial stem cells and progenitor cell compartments. These are the cells that are responsible for maintaining skin tissue and initiating wound healing.

Studies previously conducted to investigate the nature of these cells have probed basal cell heterogeneity in both stem and progenitor potential. However, until now, there has been no comprehensive breakdown of the basal cell dynamics occurring during differentiation.

To address this, scientists used single-cell RNA sequencing in combination with RNAScope and fluorescence lifetime imaging. In doing so, they were able to distinguish a total of three non-proliferative basal cell states and one proliferative basal cell state that occurs in homeostatic skin.

These states differ in metabolic preference and they are spatially partitioned while wound re-epithelialization takes place, the process which allows skin and mucous membranes to heal wounds by replacing the damaged or lost superficial epithelial cells.

The tailoring of proliferation and differentiation dynamics of resident stem cells is essential for epithelial tissue maintenance in specific homeostatic and regenerative scenarios. Adjusting these dynamics could have a significant impact in facilitating wound healing in conditions that are characterized by impaired wound healing, such as diabetes.

The current study provides an in-depth, systematic view of epidermal cellular dynamics that fits into the updated hierarchical-lineage” model of homeostasis they propose.

Journal reference:

Haensel, D. et al. (2020). Defining Epidermal Basal Cell States during Skin Homeostasis and Wound Healing Using Single-Cell Transcriptomics. Cell Reports. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2020.02.091

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sarah Moore

Written by

Sarah Moore

After studying Psychology and then Neuroscience, Sarah quickly found her enjoyment for researching and writing research papers; turning to a passion to connect ideas with people through writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Moore, Sarah. (2020, March 20). New UCI-led study reveals how skin cells prepare to heal wounds. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 20, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200320/New-UCI-led-study-reveals-how-skin-cells-prepare-to-heal-wounds.aspx.

  • MLA

    Moore, Sarah. "New UCI-led study reveals how skin cells prepare to heal wounds". News-Medical. 20 March 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200320/New-UCI-led-study-reveals-how-skin-cells-prepare-to-heal-wounds.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Moore, Sarah. "New UCI-led study reveals how skin cells prepare to heal wounds". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200320/New-UCI-led-study-reveals-how-skin-cells-prepare-to-heal-wounds.aspx. (accessed March 20, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Moore, Sarah. 2020. New UCI-led study reveals how skin cells prepare to heal wounds. News-Medical, viewed 20 March 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200320/New-UCI-led-study-reveals-how-skin-cells-prepare-to-heal-wounds.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Skin cancer-detecting apps could be missing diagnoses finds study
Boosting immune cells to treat eczema
Coronavirus and currency notes – the connection
Cancer risk in psoriatic patients
Scientists isolate individual cells that cause autoimmune disease
Age of psoriasis onset decides if the skin or joints act up first
Skin sensors for antenatal surveillance in developing countries
High bacterial levels in half of lupus skin rashes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sexual orientation affects skin cancer risk in the USA