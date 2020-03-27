Alzheimer’s Society's media statement on the suspension of our services due to coronavirus

Kathryn Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Alzheimer's Society, has issued a statement with regards to the suspension of our services and events due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Kathryn Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Alzheimer’s Society, said:

We take the health and safety of all our service users, staff and volunteers very seriously.

These are unprecedented times - Alzheimer’s Society is continually monitoring the evolving situation and following the latest Government advice with regards to our services and events.

In light of the most recent Government issued guidance, we have made the decision to temporarily suspend all our face to face and group services with immediate effect – we are replacing these with telephone support, increasing this to ensure we support people’s well-being through isolation.

Clearly, it’s important to stop coronavirus spreading while we are concerned that a period of isolation could also be extremely detrimental for people living with dementia.

We are therefore looking at how to best stay in touch and support people affected by dementia during this time and continue some of our services such as Singing for the Brain, remotely and safely, and will be communicating those plans as soon as we can.

We’re still here for anyone affected by dementia. Our Dementia Connect support line remains open on 0333 150 3456 every day and we are exploring ways we can extend the hours we’re available.

Talking Point, our online community, where people affected by dementia can receive valuable support, can be accessed online for free, night or day, through our website.

For up to date information on dementia and our services, please visit our website or follow us on Facebook or Twitter."

Source:

Alzheimer's Society

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cleaning for coronavirus
Who should stay at home due to coronavirus?
German scientists test TB vaccine against coronavirus
Italy reports 475 coronavirus deaths in just one day
Social distancing could stop coronavirus in just 13 weeks
Strict measures to halt coronavirus spread will reduce deaths
Some children may become seriously ill with coronavirus, experts warn
Lockdowns not enough to combat coronavirus, WHO warns

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Ibuprofen could increase risk of coronavirus complications