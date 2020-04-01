New collaboration may lead to future clinical trials to test treatment for leukemia

In a new pre-clinical study published this week in the journal Leukemia, the research team of Children's Hospital Los Angeles investigator Hisham Abdel-Azim, MD, MS, worked with colleagues to engineer T-cells to identify and target multiple sites on acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells instead of just one. The early collaboration points the way to future clinical trials to test the therapy.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is the most common childhood cancer. Though most children respond well to chemotherapy, some experience resistant or relapsed disease. CAR-T therapy was developed to bridge the gap for those children for whom chemotherapy was not enough.

The therapy uses the patient's T-cells, isolating and genetically modifying them to recognize CD-19, a protein (antigen) found on leukemia cells. When the T-cells are introduced back into the patient, the immune system attacks the cancer.

Related Stories

Though initial treatment using CAR-T offered meaningful results, nearly half of patients who received the therapy later relapsed because the cancer stopped producing the protein CD-19 and became invisible to the T-cells.

Dr. Abdel-Azim collaborated with Nabil Ahmed, MD, MPH, of Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital, to engineer a T-cell that targets not only CD19, but also two other proteins found on leukemia cells, CD-20 and CD-22.

"It's like using a trident to attack the cancer instead of a spear," says Dr. Ahmed. The team used this three-pronged weapon against leukemia cells in pre-clinical studies and developed new methods to monitor how well it worked.

The new CAR T-cells, named TriCAR T-cells, targeting CD-19/20/22 are significantly more effective than T-cells that target CD-19 alone, according to the study's findings. When the leukemia cells stopped producing CD-19, making them invisible to the FDA-approved CAR-T cells, Dr. Abdel-Azim's cells were still effective.

These newer CAR-T cells bind to more cancer cells and these connections are much stronger. Not only do they bind better, but they are binding again and again." These connections show just how effective the new CAR-T cells are in killing leukemia cells. More T-cell binding means a stronger fight against the cancer.

Hisham Abdel-Azim, MD, MS, Investigator, Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Though a clinical trial will be needed before the new CAR-T therapy could be used on patients, the early lab results point the way to a path that could be significantly more effective in battling resistant leukemia.

Just like attacking more than one antigen is more effective in the fight against leukemia, so too is combining investigative forces. "Scientific findings like these would not be possible without collaboration," says Dr. Abdel-Azim.

Source:

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Journal reference:

Fousek, K., et al. (2020) CAR T-cells that target acute B-lineage leukemia irrespective of CD19 expression. Leukemia. doi.org/10.1038/s41375-020-0792-2.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Newly identified genetic signatures in common pediatric cancer pave way for precision medicine
A review of the literature on acute promyelocytic leukemia
Subpopulations of leukemic cells present at diagnosis can cause relapse in children with ALL
Changes in 3D genetic structure equally important as DNA code mutations in childhood leukemia
First randomized clinical trial compares targeted therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Inexpensive drug may be used to counteract treatment resistance in patients with leukemia
Leukemic cells are addicted to vitamin B6, research shows
World Trade Center rescue and recovery workers found to have increased leukemia incidence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Artificial intelligence can detect AML with high reliability