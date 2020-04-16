Horizon Discovery offers rapid access to CHOSOURCE platform for development of COVID-19 therapies

Horizon Discovery Group plc (“Horizon”, “the Company” or “the Group”), a global leader in the application of gene editing and gene modulation for cell line engineering, today announced special commercial licensing terms to facilitate rapid access to its cGMP-compliant CHOSOURCE™ platform for the development or production of therapeutic proteins, diagnostic assay components or vaccines relating to COVID-19.

Terry Pizzie, CEO, Horizon Discovery

The CHOSOURCE platform includes a gene-edited Glutamine Synthetase (“GS”) knockout Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) K1 cell line, a well-established GS expression system recognized in the industry and by regulators as suitable for high yield biomanufacturing. The platform is already offered as a royalty-free alternative for the production of complex proteins and is empowering organizations from early stage start-ups to large pharmaceutical companies to drive efficiencies throughout development and production. CHOSOURCE has been utilized in multiple successful Innovative New Drug (IND) filings.

Horizon is already a key supplier for research relating to COVID-19, providing many tools and services to academia and industry to support their efforts in addressing the pandemic. This offering further extends Horizon’s COVID-19 support portfolio: https://horizondiscovery.com/en/products/covid19-research-support

The current coronavirus crisis is highlighting existing shortcomings in the development of much-needed therapeutics. Horizon Discovery is fully committed to help innovators in their efforts to develop new solutions to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. We are providing immediate access to our state-of-the-art bioproduction platform under very favorable terms to facilitate such efforts.” Jesús Zurdo, Global Head Bioprocessing, Horizon Discovery