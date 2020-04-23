COST Action creates “Task Force” of researchers to contribute to Covid-19 research

COST Actions create an informal 'inter-COST network' to advance research on Coronavirus.

STRATAGEM COST Action (New diagnostic and therapeutic tools against multidrug resistant tumors) has created a "Task Force" of researchers contributing to Covid-19 research.

The main objective of this task force is to synthesize new drugs or identify FDA approved drugs which could be repurposed as antiviral agents against SARS-CoV-2 and contribute to diagnosis or prognosis of Covid-19.

The coordinators of this task force identified the need to expand their network by collaborating with scientists with complementary expertise.

Related Stories

To this end, they contacted Chairs from other COST Actions with added expertise on medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, cellular biology, molecular biology, genetics, systems medicine, medicine, bioinformatics and virology. Consequently, an informal inter-COST Actions network was initiated.

Actions taking part in the inter-network (to date)

  • New diagnostic and therapeutic tools against multidrug resistant tumors (Stratagem)
  • Catalysing transcriptomics research in cardiovascular disease (CardioRNA)
  • Multi-target paradigm for innovative ligand identification in the drug discovery process (MuTaLig)
  • Open Multiscale Systems Medicine (OpenMultiMed)
  • European Network on Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (EUROMENE)
  • Anti-MIcrobial Coating Innovations to prevent infectious diseases (AMICI)

The proposers of this initiative, Helena Vasconcelos from the University of Porto (Portugal) and Thomas Mohr from Science Consult (Austria), with the support of the Stratagem Action Chair, Chiara Riganti from the University of Turin (Italy), agree:

As COST Action participants we know that this is a unique platform for inter-laboratory collaborations within COST member countries. With the help of other Actions, we can now take advantage of existing funded networks, and thereby create a larger network that brings together experts from complementary areas of science. This will impulse the anticipated interdisciplinary collaborations."

This shared effort will enable new key collaborations, not only by complementing knowledge and skills but also by providing access to reagents, samples or newly developed computer software.

Source:

European Cooperation in Science and Technology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin treatment in 80 COVID-19 patients: short-term outcomes
Novel coronavirus can be airborne for 13 feet
Remdesivir drug stops novel coronavirus from replicating
Mutations in novel coronavirus make it more dangerous
New coronavirus possibly circulated within humans before COVID-19 pandemic
Scientists unveil novel coronavirus variants in India
Coronavirus able to survive near boiling point of water, study shows
Experts explain how to decontaminate N95 masks from SARS-CoV-2

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Translating COVID-19 into sound

News-Medical speaks to Professor Markus Buehler about his research into COVID-19 and how he has translated the SARS-CoV-2 virus into sound.

Translating COVID-19 into sound

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel coronavirus mutation could spell trouble for vaccine development