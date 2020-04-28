Boston Children's Hospital launches two-pronged study of COVID-19 in children

Boston Children's Hospital has launched a two-pronged study of COVID-19 disease among children and youth up to age 25 across the country, with $2.1 million in funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Overcoming COVID-19 study will perform real-time surveillance at more than 35 U.S. children's hospitals to capture data on 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, reporting near real-time to the CDC. It will also enroll up to 400 of these patients for detailed, prospective observation and periodic collection of respiratory and blood samples.

Our major goals are to understand why some children get very ill with COVID-19 and why most children aren't getting sick in the same numbers as adults. Based on what we know about other viruses, such as influenza, we would expect children to be the first to get sick and have more severe disease. If we can understand what protects kids, we may get clues as to why older people are so susceptible."

Adrienne Randolph, MD, MSc, senior physician in Critical Care Medicine at Boston Children's and the study's principal investigator

The prospective study will involve children and youth in intensive care units, intermediate-care units, and general hospital wards. Selected study centers will also enroll positive but asymptomatic patients, as well as patients with influenza to serve as control groups, says Randolph, whose research focuses on immunobiology of critical illness in children, particularly life-threatening infections and acute lung injury.

"We want to understand the full range of severity," says Randolph.

Many factors to be investigated

The collaborators are investigating a variety of parameters, including patients' antibody levels, other indicators of immune response, markers of inflammation, viral shedding (indicating the likelihood of infecting others), and the various treatments used for COVID-19 and their effects.

In a separate initiative at Boston Children's, via the Children's Rare Disease Cohort Initiative led by Piotr Sliz, PhD, and Shira Rockowitz, PhD, Randolph and colleagues will also conduct genetic studies looking for variations in DNA that are protective or make people more susceptible to the virus. Rather than test individual genes, these studies will examine the entire genetic code (whole-genome sequencing) or all genes that code for proteins (whole-exome sequencing).

Related Stories

"It's possible some children will have underlying immune deficiencies that this virus reveals," says Randolph. "But we don't want to make a lot of assumptions about the genetics, because no one really knows what might make people susceptible."

Through the same hospital initiative, called Taking on COVID-19 Together, Boston Children's is creating a biobank of samples from its own patients that investigators can submit applications to access. The goal is to avoid overburdening patients, conserve testing supplies (viral transport media; swabs) and minimize the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) in obtaining the samples.

"We're trying to do this is a very coordinated, thoughtful way to be safe and ethical and at the same time move rapidly to get information to answer a lot of important questions," says Randolph.

Tapping an existing pediatrics network

The centers involved in the CDC-funded study are part of the long-standing Pediatric Acute Lung Injury and Sepsis Investigator's (PALISI) network founded by Randolph in 2002. They conducted surveillance of children during the 2009 influenza A(H1N1) pandemic, also led by Randolph. The centers maintained preparedness in the interim, so were able to quickly reactivate their sites for the COVID-19 study.

Collaborators at Boston Children's Hospital include Kristin Moffitt, MD, an expert in infectious disease; Benjamin Raby, MD, MPH, chief of Pulmonary Medicine; Janet Chou, MD, director of the Primary Immunodeficiency and Immunogenomics programs; and Nira Pollock, MD, PhD of the Infectious Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory. This study is one of several COVID-19-related studies at Boston Children's, including the development of new vaccines.

Source:

Boston Children's Hospital

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tai-Chi-based training associated with improvements in children with ADHD
Study looks at outcomes of COVID‐19 during pregnancy
New Nightingale hospital uses the G210 to help set up its 500 beds
Hypertensive pregnancy disorders may lead to mental health conditions in children
Hypertensive pregnancy disorders may lead to mental health conditions in children
New insights into self-management plans for children with chronic conditions
Army doctors develop COVID-19 isolation chamber to protect health care providers
Racial and ethnic differences found in pain management of minority children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Restoring the Sense of Touch

Dr. Patrick Ganzer speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research into restoring the sense of touch using brain-computer interfaces.

Restoring the Sense of Touch

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Does school start time affect sleep patterns among adolescents?