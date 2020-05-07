Study identifies factors associated with work-related PTSD in nurses

A recent analysis of published studies examined the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among nurses and identified factors associated with work-related PTSD among nurses. The findings are published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing.

For the analysis, investigators identified 24 relevant studies. The researchers found that PTSD is a world-wide issue affecting nurses and that the reported prevalence of PTSD in nurses varied greatly, likely due to different methods of measuring PTSD or its symptoms.

Factors associated with PTSD related to the workplace (such as exposure and organization support), relationships at work and home, the witnessing of suffering, and coping behaviors, among others.

"Through this article, we want to bring attention to the phenomenon of PTSD within the nursing profession. We hope this article brings greater awareness and insight into what nurses might be experiencing," said corresponding author Michelle Schuster, MSN, RN, CPHON, of Boston Children's Hospital. "A better understanding of the factors influencing PTSD can provide insight into ways to potentially mitigate the harmful impact of PTSD in order to promote nurse wellbeing."

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Schuster, M. & Dwyer, P. A. et al. (2020) Post-traumatic stress disorder in nurses: An integrative review. Journal of Clinical Nursing. doi.org/10.1111/jocn.15288.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Support team can help reduce avoidable hospitalizations for nursing home residents
Tips to make safe transitions between nursing home and emergency departments during COVID-19
Exploring how nursing research has been paramount in dealing with coronavirus crisis
‘It hurts our soul’: Nursing home workers struggle with thankless position
Aromatherapy may alleviate nurses’ on-the-job stress, study suggests
Researchers discover neural circuit that drives physical responses to emotional stress
Chronic stress can influence the efficacy of radiation therapy, study suggests
COVID-plagued California nursing homes often had problems in past

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

A Human Skin Equivalent (HSE) skin model used for dermatology research, made from the same primary human cells but grown to a defined specification in a laboratory and not as complex as Human skin, lacking hair follicles and immune cells.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Meditation combined with aerobic exercise reduces stress in medical students