Stress disrupts sleep and memory through a neural pathway in male mice

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceJun 9 2025

Stress worsens sleep quality and can impair memory. Shinjae Chung, from the University of Pennsylvania, led a study to explore a neural pathway in male mice that stress may influence to cause sleep and memory disturbances. 

In their JNeurosci paper, the researchers artificially activated neurons in the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus (PVN) that were previously linked to stress. This experimental manipulation made mice sleep less and impaired how well mice performed in a memory task. Notably, when mice were stressed, artificially inhibiting these PVN neurons reduced stress-related memory issues while slightly improving sleep. 

Further probing what neural pathway may be involved, Chung and colleagues discovered that stress and artificial activation of the PVN neurons separately targeted another brain region called the lateral hypothalamus (LH). Bridging their findings together, the researchers found that this neural pathway from the PVN to the LH may be involved in stress-related memory impairment and sleep disruptions. 

According to the researchers, this neural pathway may inform future work exploring ways to improve sleep and cognitive deficits associated with stress-related disorders, at least in males. 

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Wiest, A., et al. (2025) Role of hypothalamic CRH neurons in regulating the impact of stress on memory and sleep. Journal of Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2146-24.2025.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Relationship insecurity explains the connection between poor sleep and jealousy
New mothers experience severe loss of uninterrupted sleep after birth
Tufts researchers develop dental floss sensor for real time stress monitoring
Stress granules play a protective role against neurodegenerative disease
Study reveals sleep-wake continuum in patients with insomnia disorder
Violence and bullying disrupt sleep for LGBTQ+ adolescents
Can tech reduce drinking and boost sleep for young adults?
Sleep disorders predict dementia risk years before diagnosis, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Molecular stress makes old neurons vulnerable to neurodegenerative diseases