Innovative antibacterial solution enables professional-level dental hygiene at home

Elective dental procedures have been restricted globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Novel innovation enables professional-level oral hygiene at home.

Prevention in oral health has been ever so important. Elective dental procedures have been suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis all over the world. In the US, the American Dental Association left a recommendation to postpone all elective procedures. The Council of European Dentists CED called on the member states to take action to protect the public and the dental team.

Related Stories

Aalto University and Helsinki University scientists have published a new report in the respected PLOS ONE journal. They have studied a novel antibacterial solution for dental hygiene, as an addition to the dentist’s toolbox. Although mechanical cleaning is the absolute cornerstone of good oral hygiene, this is not enough in some cases. Antibiotic use is out of the question, and novel approaches are needed.

The study shows the effectiveness of dual-light photodynamic therapy against Streptococcus mutans biofilm. The dual-light acts more effectively than the sum of its parts - antibacterial blue light and antibacterial photodynamic therapy. In previous studies, both of these methods have been proven effective against bacteria.

Good oral hygiene prevents virus infections in several reports, and it also prevents secondary pneumonia in hospitalized patients.

At these times, it is very, very important to take care of dental hygiene."

Tommi Pätilä, Specialist in heart surgery

The article shows, that the dual-light antibacterial therapy is a thousand times more effective than regular antibacterial photodynamic therapy against Streptococcus mutans biofilm. Both of these therapies clearly outperform antibiotics.

The research team has been developing a new medical device to bring this method for home use. The product is expected to break into the market within the coming weeks.

Source:

Koite Health

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Unilever supports global and national efforts to tackle COVID-19 pandemic
Antibiotic Resistance: The Patient Perspective
COVIDENCE UK study aims to identify highest risk factors for COVID-19
Pets have a low risk of transmitting multi-drug resistant bugs to owners, study finds
‘Entry Point’ enzyme for COVID-19 higher in COPD patients and smokers
Malaria trial in Namibia finds smart interventions reduce disease transmission by 75%
Global nuclear medicine community shares approaches to contain the spread of COVID-19
Abbott’s fast COVID test poses safety issues, lab workers say

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

A Human Skin Equivalent (HSE) skin model used for dermatology research, made from the same primary human cells but grown to a defined specification in a laboratory and not as complex as Human skin, lacking hair follicles and immune cells.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UK lockdown is slowing down coronavirus spread, study says