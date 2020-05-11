Innovative antibacterial solution enables professional-level dental hygiene at home

Elective dental procedures have been restricted globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Novel innovation enables professional-level oral hygiene at home.

Prevention in oral health has been ever so important. Elective dental procedures have been suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis all over the world. In the US, the American Dental Association left a recommendation to postpone all elective procedures. The Council of European Dentists CED called on the member states to take action to protect the public and the dental team.

Aalto University and Helsinki University scientists have published a new report in the respected PLOS ONE journal. They have studied a novel antibacterial solution for dental hygiene, as an addition to the dentist’s toolbox. Although mechanical cleaning is the absolute cornerstone of good oral hygiene, this is not enough in some cases. Antibiotic use is out of the question, and novel approaches are needed.

The study shows the effectiveness of dual-light photodynamic therapy against Streptococcus mutans biofilm. The dual-light acts more effectively than the sum of its parts - antibacterial blue light and antibacterial photodynamic therapy. In previous studies, both of these methods have been proven effective against bacteria.

Good oral hygiene prevents virus infections in several reports, and it also prevents secondary pneumonia in hospitalized patients. At these times, it is very, very important to take care of dental hygiene." Tommi Pätilä, Specialist in heart surgery

The article shows, that the dual-light antibacterial therapy is a thousand times more effective than regular antibacterial photodynamic therapy against Streptococcus mutans biofilm. Both of these therapies clearly outperform antibiotics.

The research team has been developing a new medical device to bring this method for home use. The product is expected to break into the market within the coming weeks.