Intermittent fasting may dampen inflammatory responses in the gums

New research presented today at EuroPerio11, the world's leading congress in periodontology and implant dentistry by the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP), suggests that intermittent fasting could help reduce inflammation in the gums and improve certain health markers, even when oral hygiene is temporarily neglected.

The study, conducted by researchers at Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany, compared two types of fasting, time-restricted eating and Bahá'í dry fasting (similar to Ramadan fasting), with a regular diet. The study found that both fasting methods helped reduce signs of gum inflammation and improved other parameters related to health like blood sugar, body weight and inflammation levels in the body.

This study provides early evidence that fasting may dampen inflammatory responses in the gums, which could have important implications for overall oral health and disease prevention. While oral hygiene (flossing and brushing) remains the cornerstone of periodontal care, our findings suggest that diet - particularly fasting protocols - might complement existing prevention strategies." Doctor Christina Pappe, lead investigator of the study

The trial involved 66 healthy, non-smoking adults with no history of gum or general health problems. Participants were assigned to one of three groups:

Time-restricted eating (TRE): fasting for 16 hours daily with food allowed in an 8-hour eating window

Bahá'í dry fasting: no food or drink from sunrise to sunset

Control group: no dietary restrictions

To create a mild inflammatory response, participants were asked not to brush a part of their mouth for nine days, while continuing their assigned eating routine. The main outcome measured was how much the gums bled when gently checked with a dental probe (bleeding on probing - BOP) a key sign of gum inflammation.

Key results

After 9 days, gum bleeding increased by:

14.6% in the TRE group

14.9% in the control group

Only 5.4% in the Bahá'í fasting group

A fluid that signals gum inflammation, called gingival crevicular fluid (GCF), increased in the control group only and stayed the same in both fasting groups.



After19 days, both fasting groups had lower body weight and improved blood sugar levels. The Bahá'í fasting group also showed lower blood pressure and C-reactive protein, a marker of overall body inflammation.

Why does this matter?

Gum inflammation doesn't just affect your mouth. Studies have shown links between periodontitis (gum disease) and chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Treating periodontitis can improve blood sugar levels for example, and an improvement in systemic parameters can directly affect the gum. This study supports the assumption that treatment of periodontitis should include lifestyle factors such as diet.



Furthermore, GCF, the fluid that increases during gum disease, not only shows that inflammation is present but also feeds bacteria that cause further gum damage. Keeping GCF levels down may help slow or prevent disease.



"Fasting seemed to protect the gums from inflammation, even when participants weren't brushing part of their mouth," said Doctor Pappe. "This suggests that fasting could be useful as part of a healthy lifestyle for supporting gum health."



"This study opens up an exciting avenue of research into how dietary habits like intermittent fasting might support gum health," said Professor Lior Shapira, EuroPerio11 scientific chair. "The findings are encouraging and suggest a potential role for fasting in modulating inflammation, not just in the mouth. However, this was a short-term study in healthy individuals, and Bahai participants weren't randomly assigned due to the nature of religious fasting. More robust trials are needed before any clinical recommendations can be made. For now, this adds to growing evidence that lifestyle choices, including nutrition, may play a complementary role in oral health."



"This study shows how closely oral health and overall health are connected," said Pappe. "By looking at nutrition, inflammation, and the mouth together, we can find new ways to protect our health. Intermittent fasting isn't a magic solution, but it could be an easy to implement addition to daily care."



"The reductions we observed in inflammation-related markers and gingival parameters suggest that fasting could eventually become part of dietary guidance for patients interested in supporting their oral health through lifestyle choices," concluded Pappe.