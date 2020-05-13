COVID-19 restrictions could have lasting effect on child wellbeing, warn researchers

Social and community disruptions caused by the COVID-19 restrictions could have a lasting effect on child wellbeing, Flinders University researchers warn.

While health, safety and education responses are the focus of restrictions, the needs of childhood independence, self-determination and play are less acknowledged, Flinders University experts explain in a new publication.

Play is a key aspect of children's wellbeing from their perspectives.The closure of playgrounds, schools and the fear and worry associated with being in public spaces has likely had significant impacts on children during this time."

Jennifer Fane, PhD., Study Lead Author, Flinders University

Related Stories

"As children return to school, and life starts to resume as it did pre-COVID-19, focus and attention to children's opportunities for play - and their ability to exercise reasonable 'agency' during this time of significant transition - are two key aspects that can support their wellbeing during this difficult time."

While everyone's freedoms have been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, children's agency, or ability to make choices and decisions within adult-imposed constraints, has never been more apparent.

"Young children interviewed in the study told us of the importance to their lives of trying new things and having a say about play," says Flinders Professor of Public Health Colin MacDougall, a co-author on the Child Indicators Research paper.

"As the world takes baby steps to ease these life-saving restrictions, and move into an uncertain future, we must take the time to think about very young children.

"This research can be used to help chart a course for the multiple transitions these children are undergoing."

Ms Fane, whose PhD at Flinders focused on communicating with preschoolers, says these perspectives can support child wellbeing in future, including as government restrictions on people's boundaries affects where children play and how much they can have a say.

Source:

Flinders University
 

Journal reference:

Fane, J., et al. (2020) Preschool Aged Children's Accounts of their Own Wellbeing: are Current Wellbeing Indicators Applicable to Young Children?  Child Indicators Research. doi.org/10.1007/s12187-020-09735-7.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study provides evidence for safety and efficacy of chloroquine in COVID-19
Air pollution associated with greater virulence of COVID-19
Human neutralizing antibody pair blocks COVID-19-ACE2 binding
Reproduction number and herd immunity in COVID-19
Scientists seek to find out if COVID-19 restrictions have increased individuals' outdoor time
Psychological issues related to COVID-19 outbreak will contribute to global mental health crisis
Reproduction number of COVID-19 and how it relates to public health measures
Low CD8 and NK cell counts in the lung linked to high SARS-CoV-2 ACE2 receptor levels

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

A Human Skin Equivalent (HSE) skin model used for dermatology research, made from the same primary human cells but grown to a defined specification in a laboratory and not as complex as Human skin, lacking hair follicles and immune cells.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study demonstrates dynamic and broad-scale immune alterations in COVID-19 patient