Gastroenterology, the official journal of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), has released a special issue providing clinicians and researchers an up-to-date resource on the risk factors, natural history, diagnosis and treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The articles published in Gastroenterology's special issue, "Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in 2020" acknowledge the ever-changing nature of NAFLD, outlining the latest developments that improve our understanding and care of patients with this condition.

View the full Gastroenterology special issue . To receive any of the full studies or to speak with the authors, email [email protected]

Introduction to the issue

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in 2020 by Jacquelyn J. Maher, Jörn M. Schattenberg

Expert review articles

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease 2020: The State of the Disease by Thomas G. Cotter, Mary Rinella

Toward Genetic Prediction of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Trajectories: PNPLA3 and Beyond by Marcin Krawczyk, Roman Liebe, Frank Lammert

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Modulating Gut Microbiota to Improve Severity? by Judith Aron-Wisnewsky, Moritz V. Warmbrunn, Max Nieuwdorp, Karine Clément

Adipose Tissue-Liver Cross Talk in the Control of Whole-Body Metabolism: Implications in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease by Vian Azzu, Michele Vacca, Samuel Virtue, Michael Allison, Antonio Vidal-Puig

Mechanisms of Fibrosis Development in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis by Robert F. Schwabe, Ira Tabas, Utpal B. Pajvani

Metabolic Inflammation--A Role for Hepatic Inflammatory Pathways as Drivers of Comorbidities in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease? by Nadine Gehrke, Jörn M. Schattenberg

Circadian Rhythms in the Pathogenesis and Treatment of Fatty Liver Disease by Anand R. Saran, Shravan Dave, Amir Zarrinpar

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Children: Unique Considerations and Challenges by Dana Goldner, Joel E. Lavine

Therapeutic Landscape for NAFLD in 2020 by Brent A. Neuschwander-Tetri

MAFLD: A Consensus-Driven Proposed Nomenclature for Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease by Mohammed Eslam, Arun J. Sanyal, Jacob George (on behalf of the International Consensus Panel)