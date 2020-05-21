Wiley selected to publish APA’s Psychiatric Research and Clinical Practice journal

John Wiley & Sons Inc. announced today that it will publish the American Psychiatric Association's (APA) esteemed journal, Psychiatric Research and Clinical Practice (PRCP). Wiley expands its open access portfolio with the addition of this journal, which will be published on the Wiley Online Library platform in summer 2020.

We are very excited to partner with Wiley to publish PRCP. This partnership will expand the reach of the valuable psychiatric research published in PRCP to new markets, improving access to psychiatric education, research, and professional services and thereby helping shape the future understanding of mental health." Dr. Kimberly A. Yonkers, Editor of PRCP

"Wiley is delighted to be selected as APA's publishing partner," said Jay Flynn, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Wiley Research. "We share APA's vision of Psychiatric Research and Clinical Practice becoming one of the top journals in the psychiatric field and we look forward to working with APA to further expand their reach and relevance through open access."

PRCP is a peer-reviewed, open access journal offering a high-profile publishing destination for submissions that build upon the psychiatric knowledge base and bring research findings closer to clinical utility through deeper investigation.