Online survey launched to understand link between coronavirus restrictions and osteoarthritis risk

Researchers at Loughborough University are investigating how changes in physical activity that are a result of the global health pandemic are related to osteoarthritis development and symptoms.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Benjamin Boxer, a PhD student in the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, and Dr Katherine Brooke-Wavell, a Senior Lecturer in Human Biology, have launched an online survey in a bid to understand this relationship.

Being physically active has many benefits including improving physical function and reducing joint pain. However, we don’t know how changes in activity, as we are currently experiencing due to the coronavirus restrictions, may be related to risk of osteoarthritis developing or worsening.” Dr Katherine Brooke-Wavell, Senior Lecturer in Human Biology

The researchers are looking for anyone over the age of 60 to complete the online survey, which will have questions on physical activity, sedentary behavior and joint symptoms.

This research aims to improve knowledge on whether changes in physical activity affect risk of new joint symptoms in healthy people or existing joint symptoms in those with osteoarthritis.