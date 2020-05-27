New book series brings updated reviews on diabetes and obesity

Frontiers in Clinical Drug Research - Diabetes and Obesity is a book series that brings updated reviews to readers interested in advances in the development of pharmaceutical agents for the treatment of two metabolic diseases - diabetes and obesity.

The scope of the series covers a range of topics including the medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, molecular biology, and biochemistry of natural and synthetic drugs affecting endocrine and metabolic processes linked with diabetes and obesity.

Related Stories

Reviews in this series also include research on specific receptor targets and pre-clinical / clinical findings on novel pharmaceutical agents.

Frontiers in Clinical Drug Research - Diabetes and Obesity is a valuable resource for pharmaceutical scientists and postgraduate students seeking updated and critically important information for developing clinical trials and devising research plans in the field of diabetes and obesity research.

The fifth volume of this series features 5 reviews which are informative guides to therapy and drug administration in diabetes and metabolic syndrome, for both the medical specialist and the pharmacologist.

  • Metabolic syndrome in schizophrenia
  • Insulin therapy and foetoplacental endothelial dysfunction in gestational diabetes mellitus
  • Insights on diabetes, oxidative stress, and antioxidant therapeutic strategies
  • Administration of Nano drugs in the treatment of diabetes mellitus
  • SGLT-2 inhibitors
Source:

Bentham Science Publishers

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Telehealth during COVID-19 could help avoid admissions for diabetic ketoacidosis
Diabetes type 3c is an early manifestation of pancreatic cancer, shows study
Drug combination could eliminate side effects of largely abandoned diabetes treatment
Study shows dairy products are linked to lower risks of diabetes and high blood pressure
Does cholesterol play a role in COVID-19?
Researchers develop vaccine for virus associated with type 1 diabetes
Transition to virtual care during COVID-19 does not limit glycemic outcomes of diabetes inpatients
Study reveals mechanism involved in the development of diabetes, fatty liver

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Blood test could help doctors identify patients at risk of developing type 2 diabetes