Study: People are drinking more alcohol, smoking more cigarettes, while exercising less and eating less healthily

New research announced today shows that despite the fact that people in the UK are optimistic and plan to be more health conscious following the pandemic (36%), we are drinking more alcohol and smoking more, while exercising less and eating less healthily.

The Toluna and Harris Interactive COVID-19 Barometer, which surveyed 1,063 people in the UK, found:

33% of people surveyed in the UK are exercising less,

22% are drinking more alcohol, an increase of 10% since wave 1 of the survey in March 2020 (the highest from the surveyed countries in Europe),

22% are eating less healthy (a 3% increase since March 2020),

12% are smoking more cigarettes, an increase of 4% since March 2020.

Toluna analysis: