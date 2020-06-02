ISSCR 2020 Virtual Meeting to deliver comprehensive scientific education program

The International Society for Stem Cell Research has transformed its annual scientific meeting into a virtual experience, bringing the global stem cell community together to share knowledge, collaborate, and network. Attendee registration and complementary media registration are open!

The ISSCR 2020 Virtual Meeting, co-sponsored by the Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI), will deliver a comprehensive scientific education program that includes plenaries featuring world-renowned scientists in the field. Following are some highlights of the program:

New session: ISSCR response to COVID-19

Featuring Opening Address by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, USA

The COVID 19 pandemic has mobilized the global scientific and clinical communities from across disciplines. This collective effort is essential to understand the biology of the novel coronavirus infection process, the resulting clinical pathology and develop potential treatments, including a vaccine.

In this session, the ISSCR brings together leading scientists to discuss the latest research and clinical findings in this rapidly moving field. Speakers to be announced soon!

Which new cell therapies will progress to the clinic this year? Learn about the cutting-edge advances propelling regenerative medicine forward. Leading scientists will share their latest data on the use of stem cells to treat diseases from ALS to heart disease, and from blindness to cancer.

This session will explore the stem cell engineering, gene editing, and precision medicine approaches that are advancing stem cell therapies.

Each year the current ISSCR president assembles speakers who highlight some of the most exciting work in stem cell biology. In this year's Presidential Symposium, Deepak Srivastava brings together researchers that span many key topics in the field.

Attendees will explore foundational topics such as self-renewal, lineage commitment, transcriptional regulation, and tissue maintenance as well as multi-disciplinary topics such as how biological circuits function and evolve or how neuronal activity leads to memory.

Machine learning and computational approaches are revolutionizing all fields of biology. These constantly evolving technologies provide new windows into stem cell population dynamics, heterogeneity, and clonality.

Researchers also use computational modeling to improve the translation of stem cell science, including methods to investigate disease states, predict drug targeting, and develop the proper conditions for stem cell expansion and differentiation.

Discover the newest techniques and approaches that are applied to stem cell science and gain insights that you can adapt to your research.

Stem cell scientists constantly unravel and expose the mysterious embryo development process. Leading innovators will dissect the earliest decisions in the mammalian embryo, decode the genetic regulation that leads to specific cell and tissue identity, and uncover what happens when these developmental programs go awry.

These presentations will explore developmental principles that are fundamental to all parts of stem cell biology.

Stem cell function often is dramatically affected during aging. Understanding these processes may help scientists determine how to prevent degeneration.

Through the presentations, the decline in stem cell frequency and function that often accompanies the aging process will be explored.

Attendees will gain new knowledge about principles unique to specific tissues, or common between all, and how misregulation of stem cells plays a key role in aging and disease.

Novel techniques allow scientists to examine mechanisms of morphogenesis and differentiation during in vivo and in vitro organogenesis.

Attendees will discover how researchers apply interdisciplinary approaches from epigenetic reprogramming to synthetic biology to organoids in order to dissect the cellular and molecular mechanisms of organogenesis.

Additionally, attendees will hear about new translational studies that are bringing this research to the clinic and comparative studies that explain what makes humans unique.

Reprogramming and regeneration are essential focal points in the study of stem cell biology. Leading researchers will illuminate the current state of these topic areas and how they are advancing stem cell therapies from bench to bedside.

Attendees will hear about how reprogrammed cells are helping us understand disease and screen for new drugs, new insights into the mechanisms of regeneration, and the ethical issues surrounding it all.

Not only will ISSCR 2020 host outstanding plenaries, but also concurrent programming sessions organized around four core themes covering areas of the field.

The meeting will host workshops from industry leaders on clinical translation, and biotech entrepreneurs discussing new ventures and investment.

Special sessions cover public policy, women in science, science, and ethics, stem cell technology, and preclinical development of investigational stem cell products. See speakers and sessions.

The ISSCR 2020 Virtual Meeting will feature live Q&A, networking hubs, a digital poster hall, and a vibrant, virtual exhibit floor. Attendees can access on-demand viewing of all sessions 24 hours-a-day for 30 days.

The ISSCR 2020 Virtual Meeting will feature live Q&A, networking hubs, a digital poster hall, and a vibrant, virtual exhibit floor. Attendees can access on-demand viewing of all sessions 24 hours-a-day for 30 days.

All networking and professional development workshops and special sessions are now included with registration.