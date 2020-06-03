First hair-baring human skin organoid may one day help prevent hair loss

A new, hair-sprouting dollop of human skin created in the lab might one day help prevent hair loss.

Organoids are small, lab-grown cell groupings are designed to model real-world organs -in this case, skin. A paper published in Nature describes the hairy creation as the first hair-baring human skin organoid made with pluripotent stem cells, or the master cells present during early stages of embryonic development that later turn into specific cell types.

The hirsute organoid's development was led by Karl Koehler, Ph.D., formerly of Indiana University School of Medicine and now at Boston Children's Hospital. An Oregon Health & Science University graduate student, Benjamin Woodruff, contributed by helping make the organoids as a post-baccalaureate research technician in the Stanford University lab of Stefan Heller, Ph.D.

This makes it possible to produce human hair for science without having to take it from a human. For the first time, we could have, more or less, an unlimited source of human hair follicles for research."

Benjamin Woodruff, Oregon Health & Science University graduate student

Woodruff is completing his first year of cell and developmental biology graduate studies at OHSU

Having access to more hair-growing skin can help researchers better understand hair growth and development - and maybe even provide clues needed to reverse a retreating hair line.

Source:

Oregon Health & Science University

Journal reference:

Lee, J., et al. (2020) Hair-bearing human skin generated entirely from pluripotent stem cells. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2352-3.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Is vitamin D really linked to excess COVID-19 mortality?
Study shows COVID-19 vulnerability is highly dependent on host genetic architecture
Does cholesterol play a role in COVID-19?
Many different T cell receptors recognize SARS-CoV-2 antigenic sites
New immunotherapy for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer shows promise in clinical trial
COVID-19 may damage the central nervous system
How India's lockdown has affected mental health
Research reveals how long SARS-CoV-2 survives on surfaces, in feces and urine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Heparin resistance among COVID-19 patients admitted to ICU