New WHO guidance aims to strengthen care for preterm and low birth-weight babies

The World Health Organization (WHO) is marking its first official observance of World Prematurity Day with the launch of a new global clinical practice guide for Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) – a simple, proven and life-saving intervention that significantly improves survival for preterm and low birth-weight babies.

Each year, an estimated 15 million babies are born too soon (before 37 weeks of pregnancy), and complications from preterm birth are the leading cause of death among children under five years of age. In the poorest countries, most extremely preterm babies die within days – whereas in high-income countries, almost all survive.

KMC – which combines prolonged skin to skin contact with breast-milk feeding – has been shown to dramatically improve outcomes for small and preterm newborns, and to be feasible and cost-effective in all settings. Among other positive impacts, it is associated with a more than 30% reduction in newborn deaths, a close to 70% reduction in hypothermia and a 15% reduction in severe infections – as well as improved weight gain and better longer-term health and cognitive development.

KMC is not just a clinical intervention – it empowers mothers and families and transforms newborn care. It should now be universal clinical practice for all small and preterm babies, ensuring they have the best chance to survive and thrive." Dr. Jeremy Farrar, WHO's Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Care

A lifesaving intervention for all babies born early or small

Geared at health workers, facility managers as well as caregivers, the new WHO guide offers detailed, step-by-step, adaptable guidance for initiating, maintaining, and monitoring KMC. It states that all preterm or low birth weight newborns should receive KMC starting immediately after birth - unless they are unable to breathe on their own or their blood pressure and circulation drops to dangerously low levels, requiring urgent treatment.

While mothers should typically be the primary providers, fathers and other family members can also give KMC if the mother is unable – as well as providing critical emotional and practical support. KMC can be practiced at all levels of health facilities – from the labour room or the operating theatre to postnatal wards and special or intensive newborn care units – and can be continued at home.

The guide includes practical tips on how to secure the baby in the KMC position, whether using simple cloth wraps, elastic binders or specially designed garments. It also outlines how health facilities create enabling environments for KMC through supportive policies and training staff. Family-friendly approaches are crucial for successful implementation, the guide notes – including ensuring mothers can always be together in the same room as their babies.

All small and sick newborns need dedicated medical care and attention

On this World Prematurity Day, with the theme 'A strong start for a hopeful future', WHO is calling on governments, health systems and partners to prioritize quality care for preterm and low birth weight babies. This means ensuring dedicated wards or facilities with specially trained neonatal staff providing round-the-clock care for small and sick newborns, as well as universal access to essential equipment and medicines like antibiotics.

Because they have less time in the womb, many preterm babies have underdeveloped lungs, brains, immune systems and capacity for temperature regulation. This increases risks from infections, hypothermia, heart problems, respiratory distress, and other life-threatening complications.

"No newborn should die from preventable causes," said Dr Per Ashorn, WHO's Unit Head for Newborn and Child Health and Development. "It's time to ensure every baby gets the attention they need, by investing in special care for small or sick babies, alongside quality maternity services that can prevent many occurrences of preterm birth."