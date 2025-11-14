New COP30 report urges urgent action to protect health in a warming world

Climate change is already driving a global health emergency, with over 540 000 people dying from extreme heat each year and 1 in 12 hospitals worldwide at risk of climate-related shutdowns, warns a new special report, released today jointly by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Government of Brazil (COP30 Presidency) and the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

The COP30 Special report on health and climate change: delivering the Belém Health Action Plan, notes that rising temperatures and collapsing health systems are claiming more lives, and calls for immediate and coordinated action to protect health in a rapidly warming world. It follows the launch of the Belém Health Action Plan, a flagship initiative of Brazil's COP 30 Presidency, unveiled on the dedicated Health Day of COP30 – 13 November 2025.

The climate crisis is a health crisis - not in the distant future, but here and now. This special report provides evidence on the impact of climate change on individuals and health systems, and real-world examples of what countries can do - and are doing - to protect health and strengthen health systems." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

With global temperatures now exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the world is already experiencing mounting health impacts. The report finds that 3.3 to 3.6 billion people already live in areas highly vulnerable to climate change, and hospitals are facing 41% higher risk of damage from extreme weather-related impact compared to 1990. This underscores the urgent need to strengthen and adapt health systems to protect communities from climate-related shocks.

Without rapid decarbonization, the number of health facilities at risk could double by mid-century, which stresses the critical importance of implementing adaptation measures to safeguard health infrastructure. The health sector itself contributes around 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions and needs rapid transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient systems.

The report identifies persistent gaps that require urgent attention. Only 54% of national health adaptation plans assess risks to health facilities, and fewer than 30% of health adaptation studies consider income, 20% consider gender, and less than 1% include people with disabilities.

"The evidence is clear: protecting health systems is one of the smartest investments any country can make," said Professor Nick Watts, Chair of the Expert Advisory Group and Director, NUS Centre for Sustainable Medicine. "Allocating just 7% of adaptation finance to health would safeguard billions of people and keep essential services operating during climate shocks – when our patients most need them."

There is progress being made; between 2015 and 2023, the number of countries with national Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS) doubled to 101, now covering about two-thirds of the global population. However, only 46% of Least Developed Countries and 39% of Small Island Developing States have effective systems in place.

The report's central message is clear: there is now more than enough evidence to scale up action, today. Cost-effective, high-impact, and no-regret interventions exist for each component of the Belém Health Action Plan. But adaptation strategies could ultimately fail unless they address the root causes of health inequity – both within health systems and across society.

The report calls on governments to:

Integrate health objectives into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs);

into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs); Harness the financial savings from decarbonization to fund health adaptation and workforce capacity;

and workforce capacity; Invest in resilient infrastructure , prioritizing health facilities and essential services; and

, prioritizing health facilities and essential services; and Empower communities and local knowledge systems to shape responses that reflect lived realities.

The Government of Brazil also released a companion report, Social participation, climate and health: a special report to support implementation of the Belém Health Action Plan, which focuses on social participation, governance, and community engagement as a critical dimension of the Belém Health Action Plan. The report highlights that climate change poses profound risks to human health, particularly for vulnerable and historically marginalized populations, and that effective adaptation requires the active involvement of communities in designing, implementing, and monitoring health policies.

"By releasing this report, Brazil and WHO reaffirm the importance of COP30 as the COP of Truth. The report provides clear data and evidence that climate change is already directly affecting health systems around the world," says Dr Alexandre Padilha, Minister of Health, Brazil. "Recent tragedies show that now is the time to implement policies and actions that address the impacts of climate change on health. The Belém Health Action Plan and this report offer countries the tools they need to turn scientific evidence into concrete action."

Together, the two reports provide complementary pathways for translating the Plan's objectives into practice - one focused on evidence and implementation, the other on inclusive participation and leadership across societies.

About the Belém Health Action Plan

The Belém Health Action Plan, a flagship outcome of Brazil's COP 30 Presidency, is structured around two cross cutting principles and concepts: health equity and 'climate justice' and leadership and governance on climate and health with social participation.

The Plan also outlines three lines of action for climate-resilient health systems:

Surveillance and monitoring , focused on strengthening integrated and climate-informed health surveillance;

, focused on strengthening integrated and climate-informed health surveillance; Evidence-based policies, strategies and capacity-building , aimed at enhancing the ability of national and local systems to implement effective, equity-driven solutions; and

, aimed at enhancing the ability of national and local systems to implement effective, equity-driven solutions; and Innovation, production, and digital health, which promotes research, development, and access to technologies that meet the health needs of diverse populations.

The COP30 special report was prepared under the guidance of an Expert Advisory Group of global public health leaders, chaired by the NUS Centre for Sustainable Medicine and with the leadership of the WHO and the Brazilian Ministry of Health. Drawing on more than 70 case studies from around the world, the report identifies practical interventions already delivering results – from early warning systems and green hospital design to climate-informed health planning and sustainable financing.