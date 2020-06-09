Heart transplant recipients affected by COVID-19 face racial, gender disparities

Physician-scientists specializing in heart failure wanted to know: if their heart transplant patients contract COVID-19, would they have a different experience than the general public or others who are also immunosuppressed?

A team of Michigan Medicine Frankel Cardiovascular Center researchers, led by Matthew Konerman, M.D., identified 13 patients who had a previous heart transplant and were admitted to one of two hospitals in southeast Michigan in March or April for COVID-19 symptoms. All were black males.

Despite immunosuppression, the clinical presentation and laboratory markers of disease severity showed similarities to what has been observed in the general population. However, almost half were critically ill and there was a higher rate of mortality than described among non-heart transplant recipients admitted with COVID-19."

Scott Ketcham, M.D., Study First author and Internal Medicine Resident Physician, Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

The researchers recommend further research with a focus on racial and gender disparities in COVID-19 and on the identification of prognostic markers, treatments and appropriate immunosuppression management for patients with heart transplant with COVID-19.

Source:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Ketcham, S. W., Coronavirus Disease-2019 in Heart Transplant Recipients in Southeastern Michigan: A Case Series Journal of Cardiac Failure. doi.org/10.1016/j.cardfail.2020.05.008.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study highlights the benefits of palliative care for heart failure patients
Dual-pathway approach can lead to better outcomes in patients with heart stents
Heart damage among hospitalized COVID-19 patients linked to higher risk of mortality
Researchers use optical mapping system to observe the effect of hydroxychloroquine
SARS-CoV-2 can adversely affect cardiac cells and heart function
Newborn screening guidelines updated for critical congenital heart disease
NIH funding supports research on first therapeutic drug to regenerate heart tissue
UC physician-researcher explores why TAVR doesn't work well for some patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using Antibodies to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease

News-Medical speaks to Professor Vendruscolo about his research that uses antibodies to detect Alzheimer's disease, which could help to improve drug discovery.

Using Antibodies to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Daily aspirin could be a killer for some, rather than a cure