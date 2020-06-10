EKF opens for live chats at ENDO Online 2020

EKF Diagnostics, the global in vitro diagnostics company, announces that its online exhibition booth at this year’s ENDO Online 2020 is open for live chats on its range of diagnostics products for glycemic monitoring and ketosis testing from 10 - 17th June.

The Lucica® Glycated Albumin-L is FDA cleared for sale in the U.S. and sold exclusively by EKF

Organized by the Endocrine Society, ENDO Online 2020 runs from 8 - 20th June featuring a combination of live and on-demand programming, as well as its virtual Exhibit Hall. This gives researchers and clinicians access to the latest information within the field of endocrinology without having to leave their office. As the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many meetings, making access to learning opportunities and new science challenging, visitors can register for free online access to ENDO Online 2020.

On EKF’s booth - https://endoonline.endocrine.org/exhibitor-EKF - visitors will be able to find out about the Company’s line of diagnostic tests and analyzers used in glycemic monitoring and ketosis. These products are used in laboratories, hospitals and clinics worldwide. Visitors can discuss their needs directly with EKF personnel in live chats during designated hall hours from 10am to 12pm (EDT) on 10 - 13th and 15 - 17th June.

Key product highlights from EKF include the Lucica® Glycated Albumin-L manufactured by Asahi Kasei Pharma. This test is FDA cleared for sale in the U.S. and sold exclusively by EKF as a specific intermediate glycemic control marker. It delivers a specific quantitative determination of glycated albumin (GA) in serum on compatible clinical chemistry analyzers with open channel capability. The Lucica® GA has been one of the most widely used and published enzymatic GA methods in the world.

EKF also offers multiple options for measurement of Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB), the main ketone-body produced during diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). Measuring the level of BHB is clinically useful in both diagnosing ketoacidosis earlier and monitoring the results of treatment.

The LiquiColor® B-HB test features liquid, ‘ready to use’ reagents and is intended for the quantitative measurement of BHB with serum or plasma on compatible clinical chemistry analyzers with open channel capability. LiquiColor® B-HB is used in more than 1300 laboratories in the U.S.

Also to be introduced is EKF’s new STAT-Site® WB, a point-of-care Beta-Hydroxybutyrate and Glucose testing device. The STAT-Site WB dual analyte measurement system is CLIA waived, easy to use and provides reliable quantitative results in just 5-10 seconds. It is intended for whole blood multiple-patient use in professional healthcare settings as an aid to monitor the effectiveness of a diabetes control program.