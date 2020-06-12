GMU researcher evaluating COVID-19 mitigation strategies for H-2A farm workers

Leigh McCue-Weil, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, is working with researchers at the Northeast Center for Occupational Health and Safety (NEC) to develop a computationally efficient model of viral spread that can be utilized to better understand the effectiveness of disease spread mitigation strategies for H-2A farm workers living in employee housing.

McCue-Weil received $15,000 from the Centers for Disease Control for this work. Funding began in April 2020 and will end in late August 2020.

 

Source:

George Mason University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags:

