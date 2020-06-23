Members of Vivli announce commitment to share COVID-19 trial data

Members of Vivli, the Center for Clinical Research Data, announce today their commitment to share their COVID-19 trials through Vivli.

Members who have committed to sharing their data on the COVID-19 portal, a dedicated search function within Vivli for COVID-19 include Eli Lilly & Company, Regeneron, Roche, Takeda. Additionally, Cochrane, Covid Collaboration Platform, UCB, and the Wellcome Trust expressed their support of these efforts.

Coronavirus is currently the most searched term on the Vivli platform and the new search experience is coupled with an accelerated process for data sharing. We believe that now, more than ever, sharing the individual participant data that underpins trial results is vital to driving forward both new science as well as scientific consensus." Rebecca Li, Vivli Executive Director

"Vivli will continue to waive the fees for sharing for any interventional trial related to COVID-19 and to make the process as easy as possible. You don't have to be a member to share your data using Vivli. We can and do share data from researchers from industry, academia, and non-profits. We have also partnered with vendors who can anonymize these datasets who have offered to anonymize the datasets waiving their normal fees. Vivli is doing all it can as part of the wider ecosystem of the health research community who are collaborating and coming together to do everything we can to find a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19."

In March, Vivli announced the launch of a COVID-19 portal for sharing data trials. All member and user fees are waived. Vivli also partnered with anonymization vendors to waive the fees for anonymization of the data from COVID trials. In addition, the Wellcome Trust Independent Review Panel will provide an accelerated review process within three business days of receiving a request.

"We are committed to supporting timely and equitable access to data, and hope this streamlined service will produce important new discoveries from researchers who analyze the available data," said Georgina Humphreys, from the Wellcome Trust IRP secretariat.

Vivli provides researchers with a secure, easy-to-use online platform to archive and share clinical trial data across all diseases and research entities. Vivli also allows researchers to combine and analyze data from multiple trials using state of the art tools.

Statements from Vivli members and supporters

"Roche is proud of its commitment to patients, and sharing COVID-19 study data through Vivli's globally-respected platform allows researchers to leverage data to gain new insights at a time of critical need," said Jeff Helterbrand, Global Biometrics Head at Roche. "We encourage the pharma industry, academia and research community to embrace the opportunity to responsibly share data for the benefit of all."

"The evolving COVID-19 pandemic is profoundly impacting our lives, and places tremendous strain on healthcare systems and society at large. So, UCB is proud to support the work that the Vivli team is undertaking to drive collaboration and data sharing, as we believe this will enhance disease understanding, generate new insights, and may help develop new treatments to benefit patients worldwide," said Professor Dr. Iris Loew-Friedrich, chief medical officer and executive vice president, UCB

"The COVID Collaboration Platform (CovidCP) is delighted to partner with Vivli to help academic researchers working on similar COVID-19 interventions collaborate and share data. Aggregating evidence across similar trials is crucial for understanding the best strategies to prevent and treat COVID-19, and Vivli will make it possible for us to help researchers design and run analyses to do just that." - Elizabeth Ogburn from the CovidCP Executive Committee and Johns Hopkins University. https:/ / covidcp. org/