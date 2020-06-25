Watch: Fauci, other health officials weigh California’s COVID response

Samantha Young, California Healthline's California politics correspondent, helped moderate a discussion hosted by the Sacramento Press Club about California's response to the coronavirus crisis. The discussion touched on the reopening of the economy, Gov. Gavin Newsom's order requiring Californians to wear face coverings and whether hospitals are ready to handle a surge in cases as infections continue to rise statewide.

Related Stories

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading public health voice on the COVID-19 pandemic, kicked off the event, with praise for the state's approach. He urged Californians to keep social-distancing and wear their masks. His comments were later echoed in a panel discussion that included Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's public health director, who was one of the drivers behind the nation's first stay-at-home order; Dr. Sarah Medeiros, an emergency medicine physician at UC Davis Health; and state Assembly member Jim Wood, a Democrat who chairs the Assembly Health Committee.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 may damage the central nervous system
Sleep apnea may increase the risk of severe COVID-19, say researchers
Does vitamin D deficiency increase COVID-19 risk?
How India's lockdown has affected mental health
Kawasaki disease outbreak in children with COVID-19
Is vitamin D really linked to excess COVID-19 mortality?
Pandemic situation in India: Too early to predict outcomes
Does cholesterol play a role in COVID-19?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows COVID-19 vulnerability is highly dependent on host genetic architecture