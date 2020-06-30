Recommendations for hospitals to provide equitable care during pandemic resource allocation

If some regions become hot spots and hospitals reach maximum capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have plans for how to decide who gets critical care resources, such as a bed in the intensive care unit or a respirator. Many hospitals recommend distributing resources to the healthiest patients who are most likely to survive. However, Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and bioethicists say that using this kind of selection method preferentially chooses people who are white or affluent over patients who are Black, Latino or from the inner city.

In a commentary published June 22 in The Lancet, the Johns Hopkins team provides recommendations for how hospitals can provide equitable care during pandemic resource allocation, such as by requiring regular bias training and creating periodic checkpoints to assess inequities in the system.

Prejudice, institutional racism and redlining over generations has led to drastic health inequities in Baltimore and many other cities around the country, making these populations of people inherently sicker. We wanted to make sure that we developed a plan that ensures that resources are fairly distributed and that we weren't contributing to existing inequalities. And we want to be able to share these guidelines to other hospitals so they can also be prepared to make humane decisions for their patient communities."

Panagis Galiatsatos, M.D., M.H.S., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Related Stories

The American College of Chest Physicians and the Society of Critical Care Medicine recommend using the sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA) to determine which patients are the healthiest and should get resources, based on factors such as whether the patient has health issues such as heart failure or diabetes. However, the aforementioned organization's physicians say this model hasn't been effectively evaluated for the COVID-19 pandemic. They also say that although the method works on entire populations, it hasn't been tested on individual disadvantaged groups. And, because the criteria disproportionally affect minority groups and the poor, the researchers say, the proposed system need adjusting.

The first thing the team recommends is to have unconscious-bias training for the people in critical care medicine making the decisions about who gets resources.

Next, the team says hospitals need to periodically assess their survival numbers by income, race and other socioeconomic factors. Then, they must have an outside committee that includes community members to assess where there are weaknesses in the system and develop strategies to address these deficiencies. For example, some populations might need more time with a specific resource than affluent, white patients because people in the group may otherwise be more likely to die.

Galiatsatos is available to discuss how current resource allocation methods cast aside vulnerable populations. He can also talk about the methods his team suggests to address the inequities.

Source:

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Journal reference:

Galiatsatos, P., et al. (2020) Health equity and distributive justice considerations in critical care resource allocation. The Lancet. doi.org/10.1016/S2213-2600(20)30277-0.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Is vitamin D really linked to excess COVID-19 mortality?
WHO says worst is yet to come as COVID-19 pandemic speeds up
Drinking surged during the pandemic. Do you know the signs of addiction?
New study to analyze risks posed by heat wave and COVID-19
ASMBS calls for safe and rapid resumption of metabolic and bariatric surgery
SARS-CoV-2 paradox: Lower death rate during early stages of the pandemic
Ozone disinfection of respirator masks for front-line workers coping with COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic impacts mental, physical health of people with obesity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
ELISA and CLIA antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2 perform best in terms of sensitivity