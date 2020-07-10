Next-generation SCIEX 7500 System launches at virtual product experience

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the next generation of its flagship nominal mass spectrometer, the SCIEX Triple Quad™ 7500 LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready. This system delivers the highest level of sensitivity in the SCIEX portfolio and enables customers to go beyond previous limits.

The 7500 System is going to absolutely improve the productivity and efficiency in the laboratory. What I am happily surprised and shocked about is usually we see incremental improvements. 20 years ago it was easy to gain an order of magnitude in sensitivity but that has not been the case over the last 10 years. Now with this new 7500 System, we have gone to another level of sensitivity. SCIEX has again set the bar for sensitivity.” Shane R. Needham, Co-Founder at Alturas Analytics

Key features of the SCIEX 7500 System include:

Workflows become simplified with a linear dynamic range of up to six orders of magnitude, surpassing existing sensitivity parameters to quantify at lower levels with precision.

New D Jet™ Ion Guide allows users to characterize analytes that were once previously undetectable. The unique design also captures more ions from the spray plume.

New OptiFlow ® Pro Ion Source improves productivity and reduces the need for extensive sample preparation, allowing users to quantify more trace analytes at lower levels. Integrated E Lens™ Technology increases ion sampling. The OptiFlow ® Pro Source modular capability enables interchange between high flow and low flow, and between ESI and APCI, without manual adjustments.

Powered by SCIEX OS Software, this system can control, acquire, analyze, interrogate and report, all on one intuitive platform.

Simple upgrade path enables additional QTRAP functionality scan types to improve confidence. MRM3 workflows can push quantification levels through matrix interferences.

“The significant impact of faster and more sensitive instruments is twofold, you can more reliably get lower results in quantification, and you can combine several runs. Less analysis time means less costs for labs,” says Wim Broer, Manager of Science and Development at Nofalab. For the food and environmental space, the impact is even more profound. “New regulations are constantly introduced to keep us safe. For labs like ours, we have to constantly innovate our methods, our approaches to meet these requirements. Faster and more sensitive instruments help with that.”