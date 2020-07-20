Study shows feasibility of using cardiovascular risk screening tool in outpatient gynecology setting

A new study has shown that although 86% of women seen at an outpatient gynecology clinic had a cardiovascular risk factor and 40.1% had at least one cardiovascular symptom, the awareness of cardiovascular risk factors and symptoms was low. The study, which showed the feasibility of using a simple screening tool in the outpatient gynecology setting for cardiovascular risk assessment, is published in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Related Stories

Roxana Mehran, MD, Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York, NY), and an international team of researchers found the need for improved screening for cardiovascular risk factors and symptoms, both among women who had a history of adverse pregnancy outcomes (APO) and those who did not. The level of awareness of risk factors, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity, was somewhat higher among those who had had adverse pregnancy outcomes. The no-APO group was more likely to have risk factors and cardiovascular symptoms such as angina and dyspnea. For many women, a visit to the gynecologist serves as their only form of primary health care. Mehran concluded that improved screening in ob/gyn clinics may enhance the detection of cardiovascular issues in women. They present their findings in the article entitled "Feasibility and Utility of a Cardiovascular Risk Screening Tool in Women Undergoing Routing Gynecology Evaluation."

Gina Lundberg, MD, applauds the simple questionnaire used by Yu et al. to assess cardiovascular disease risk during routine office appointments in the editorial entitled "Beyond the Bikini."

This compelling paper emphasizes how far we are from achieving optimal cognizance of CVD risk factors in addition to identifying symptoms of angina among all women, particularly perimenopausal women and those with a history of adverse pregnancy outcomes."

Gina Lundberg, MD

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Yu, J., et al. (2020) Feasibility and Utility of a Cardiovascular Risk Screening Tool in Women Undergoing Routine Gynecology Evaluation. Journal of Women's Health. doi.org/10.1089/jwh.2019.8074.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

U.K. to roll out the largest genetic study on chronic fatigue syndrome
Research sheds light on mysterious COVID-19 related hyperinflammatory shock in children
Researchers question the mechanism of retinitis pigmentosa
New technology can sense the presence of toxic metals in the water supply
Evolutionary snapshot reveals genetic stability of SARS-CoV-2
Study provides new insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19
Research shows probiotics can help combat anxiety and depression
Research sheds doubt on the Pangolin link to SARS-CoV-2

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers solve the mystery of genetic defect in horses