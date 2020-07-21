New system uses X-ray images of patients’ lungs to diagnose COVID-19

Researchers from the Department of Computer Architecture and Technology at the University of Seville's School of Computer Engineering (ETSII) are working on a system that uses X-ray images of patients' lungs to help diagnose COVID-19.

This system uses deep learning to train a neural network model that can distinguish between healthy patients, pneumonia patients and COVID-19 patients.

This has been achieved using a freely accessible online database that medical professionals from around the world have been feeding with lung X-rays since the onset of the pandemic.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has turned COVID-19 into a global epidemic. The most commonly-used tests to diagnose the disease are invasive, time-consuming and resource-limited.

Images obtained from magnetic resonances and/or X-rays are increasingly being used to facilitate diagnostic assistance tasks, having been successfully tested to identify lung problems. However, these diagnostic methods require a specialist, which limits mass uptake among the population."

Manuel Jesús Domínguez, Professor, University of Seville

The researcher adds that processing tools can help reduce health professionals' workload by filtering out negative cases. In particular, advanced artificial intelligence techniques such as deep learning have proven highly effective in identifying patterns such as those found in diseased tissue.

Similarly, this work analyses the effectiveness of a deep learning model based on a VGG-16 neural network for the identification of pneumonia and COVID-19 using X-rays of the torso.

The results, published in the journal 'Applied Sciences', reveal that this method is around 100% effective in the identification of COVID-19, proving that it can be used as an aid to diagnose this disease.

Source:

University of Seville

Journal reference:

Civit-Masot; J., et al. (2020) Deep Learning System for COVID-19 Diagnosis Aid Using X-ray Pulmonary Images. Applied Science. doi.org/10.3390/app10134640.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study maps novel coronavirus infection in cells of nasal cavity, airway and lungs
Why improved pneumonia diagnosis is needed now more than ever
Kawasaki disease outbreak in children with COVID-19
COVID-19 may lead to thrombosis in the lungs and subsequently multi organ failure
Severely injured donor lungs can be successfully recovered outside the body
A comprehensive review of COVID-19's effect on organ systems outside the lungs
Voice analysis by smartphone app detects lung congestion in heart failure patients
Artificial intelligence model can distinguish between pneumonia and COVID-19 from chest x-rays

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Inhaled steroids reduce ACE2 expression in COPD lungs