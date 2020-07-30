Poor nutrition, reduced physical activity during COVID-19 lockdown adversely affected England’s mental health

Poor nutrition and less physical activity, during lockdown, adversely affected mental health in England, according to preliminary findings today from an Oxford University study.

The worrying results come from a survey from the Unit for Biocultural Variation and Obesity (UBVO). It shows poor eating and reduced physical activity have been important factors in negative mental health during lockdown. The survey reveals:

A stark rise in negative mental health since the start of lockdown measures – with younger adults disproportionately suffering

Decreased physical activity – 46% of participants are less active

Increased binge eating and consumption of processed snacks and alcohol

COVID-19 lockdown has resulted in increased levels of anxiety, poor sleep, persistent sadness, binge eating, suicidal thoughts, snacking, consumption of alcohol and reduced levels of physical activity. These changes have potential long-term consequences for obesity rates and chronic disease more broadly." Stanley Ulijaszek, Professor of Human Ecology and UBVO Director

More than 800 adults in England, aged between 18 and 81, took part in the electronic survey between 19 June and 6 July. They were questioned about mental health, eating and physical activity before lockdown, during early lockdown and at the time of survey.