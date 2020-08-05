HPV vaccination reduces risk of cervical cancer

Vaccination against the human papilloma virus (HPV) reduces the risk of a condition that often leads to cervical cancer, according to an analysis of Danish health registry data.

The study, which is published in Acta obstetricia et Gynecologicia Scandinavica followed two groups of women: those born in 1993 who were offered free HPV-vaccination at the age of 15 years, and those born in 1983 who had not been offered free HPV-vaccination. Individuals were followed from age 15 to 25 years.

Vaccination coverage was 91% in the 1993 birth group and less than 0.1% in the 1983 group. A precancerous condition called high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia was detected in 4% of the 15,748 screened women born in 1983 and in 3% of the 19,951 screened women born in 1993.

The investigators found a reduced risk of about 30% for high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia in the 1993 birth group offered free HPV-vaccination as girls compared with the 1983 birth group not offered free vaccination.