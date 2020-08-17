Discovery offers new hope for millions at risk from antibiotic-resistant infections

There is new hope for approximately 700,000 people who die each year from antibiotic-resistant infections, with University of Queensland researchers discovering how bacteria share antibiotic-resistance genes.

UQ's Professor Mark Schembri said antibiotic resistant bacteria, in particular emerging 'superbugs', could lead to around 10 million deaths globally by 2050.

"The diminishing pool of effective antibiotics makes these infections a major threat to human health, so it's critical we understand the exact mechanics of how antibiotic resistance spreads between different bacteria," Professor Schembri said.

In this study, we examined plasmids - self-replicating DNA molecules - which are one of the major drivers for the rapid spread of antibiotic resistance genes between bacteria.

Many plasmids carry 10 to 15 antibiotic resistance-causing genes, and when they transfer from one bacterial cell to another, two important things happen.

Firstly, the plasmid is copied so that it is retained by both the donor and recipient cell, and secondly all antibiotic resistance genes are transferred together, meaning that resistance to multiple antibiotics can be transferred and acquired simultaneously."

Mark Schembri, Professor, University of Queensland

Lead author Dr Steven Hancock said the study used a powerful genetic screening system to identify all of the components required for the transfer of an important type of antibiotic resistance plasmid from one bacterial cell to another.

"Our investigation discovered genes encoding the 'syringe' component," Dr Hancock said.

Related Stories

"That is the mechanism through which plasmid DNA is mobilised, as well as a novel controlling element essential for regulation of the transfer process."

The team also investigated the crystal structure of this controlling element, and revealed how it binds to DNA and activates transcription of other genes involved in the transfer.

Professor Schembri said this deeper understanding would open the door to solutions for this ever-growing health crisis.

"Preventing the transfer of plasmids between bacteria has been a major challenge in reducing the spread of antibiotic resistance genes," he said.

"By looking at the molecular mechanics, we can start to develop effective solutions for stopping these genes in their tracks.

"Almost everyone has suffered an infection that did not respond to a first round of antibiotic treatment, only to be fortunate enough to be treated with a different antibiotic that worked.

"Now, in extreme cases, we're seeing common infections caused by superbugs that are resistant to all available antibiotics, highlighting the increasing challenge of antibiotic resistance.

"We need to tackle this now, and I'm excited to see how this new knowledge will lead to novel approaches, potentially saving millions of lives globally."

The research has been published in Nature Microbiology (DOI: 10.1038/s41564-020-0775-0).

The multidisciplinary team included researchers from the UQ School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, the UQ Centre for Clinical Research, the UQ Institute for Molecular Bioscience, the University of Melbourne and the University of Oxford.

Source:

University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Hancock, S.J., et al. (2020) Comprehensive analysis of IncC plasmid conjugation identifies a crucial role for the transcriptional regulator AcaB. Nature Microbiology. doi.org/10.1038/s41564-020-0775-0.

Posted in: Microbiology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genomic analysis finds link between antibiotic resistance and heavy metal contamination
Meningitis case at Children's National Hospital raises concerns about antibiotic resistance
Quality improvement initiative at Children's National Hospital reduces antibiotic use
New technique could help fight the global threat of antibiotic resistance
Antibiotic X-206 effective against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
New method spurs production of antibiotic or antiparasitic compounds in actinobacteria
Study suggests novel strategy to slow down evolution of antibiotic resistance
Alternative antibiotics for unverified penicillin allergies likely unnecessary

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New test can pinpoint which people with gonorrhea can be cured with ciprofloxacin