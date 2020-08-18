Green apple vape flavorant enhances nicotine reward, heightens drug-seeking behavior

A common green apple vape flavor enhances nicotine reward, which could heighten reward and drug-seeking behavior, according to researchers at Marshall University.

Of the more than 7,000 available flavored vape chemicals, only a handful have been studied. In a new study recently published in eNeuro, an open access journal for the Society of Neuroscience, the team of Marshall University researchers, including Ph.D. candidate Skylar Cooper, research technician Austin Akers and Assistant Professor Brandon Henderson, Ph.D., identified that the flavorant farnesene in green apple e-cigarettes triggers reward-related behavior by promoting high-sensitivity nAChRs in the ventral tegmental area.

Related Stories

"With or without nicotine, flavored vapes pose potential risks for the brain and addiction," Cooper said.

Cooper et al. gave mice either nicotine, the green apple flavorant farnesene or both in one room and a saline solution in another. Farnesene was rewarding by itself, as mice chose the farnesene chamber over the saline chamber. However, farnesene also enhanced reward when combined with nicotine.

The research team next measured how farnesene changed nicotine receptor expression and neuron activation. Alone, farnesene partially activated nicotinic receptors, meaning it may increase nicotine's receptor activation when both substances are present. Farnesene also increased the proportion of high- to low-sensitivity receptors. A greater proportion of high-sensitivity receptors increases the effects of a standard nicotine dose, which could heighten reward and drug-seeking behavior.

Given a consistent rise in adolescent use of these products and the addiction crisis we are facing throughout this country, it is vital to identify a role that these flavors have in nicotine addiction and how this may impact the developing brain."

Skylar Cooper, Ph.D. Candidate

Cooper plans to further her research on the impact flavorants have on nicotine addiction, focusing on age-dependent experiments to determine the impacts these flavors have on the adolescent brain.

Source:

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Cooper, S.Y., et al. (2020) Green Apple e-Cigarette Flavorant Farnesene Triggers Reward-Related Behavior by Promoting High-Sensitivity nAChRs in the Ventral Tegmental Area. eNeuro. doi.org/10.1523/ENEURO.0172-20.2020.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Obesity in expectant mothers may hinder the development of babies' brains
Switching off 'master regulator' may protect critical brain cells from Parkinson's-related damage
Discoveries point to a new potential treatment approach for fatal childhood brain tumor
Individual frequency can be used to control brain activity
Study opens new therapeutic avenue for treating glioblastoma tumors
Combining machine learning with brain imaging tools can redefine the standard for diagnosing mental illnesses
Study: Lower socioeconomic status is associated with reduced size of anterior hippocampus
Researchers review scientific articles on proteins that help cancer cells enter the brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers develop novel approach for utilizing 4D-printing of arrays to accelerate drug testing