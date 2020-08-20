Girls with anorexia nervosa can have stunted growth

Girls with anorexia nervosa can have stunted growth and may not reach their full height potential, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Anorexia nervosa is a condition in which a person loses an unhealthy amount of weight on purpose by dieting, sometimes along with excessive exercise, binge eating, and/or purging behaviors.

People with anorexia nervosa have an intense fear of gaining weight and a disturbed body image (such as thinking they are fat even when they are very underweight).

Our findings emphasize the importance of early and intensive intervention aiming at normalization of body weight, which may result in improved growth and allow patients to reach their full height potential.

We suggest that the height impairment is a marker for other complications of anorexia nervosa affecting the person's overall health in several aspects: bone health, cognitive function, and problems with pregnancy and childbirth later in life. Early diagnosis and treatment could prevent, or at least reduce, the risk of these complications."

  Dalit Modan-Moses, MD, Study Corresponding Author, The Edmond and Lily Safra Children's Hospital, Chaim Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, Israel

The researchers studied 255 girls around 15 years old who were hospitalized for anorexia nervosa. They measured their height at the time of admission, discharge and at adult height and found it was lower than expected.

Adult height was significantly shorter than expected when compared to the genetic potential according to average of the patient's mother and father's heights.

"This study may have implications for the management of malnutrition in adolescents with other chronic diseases in order to achieve optimal adult height and bone health," Modan-Moses said.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bisphosphonates may be safe and beneficial for osteoarthritis patients
Impact training improves bone and muscle health in people with Crohn’s disease
Study shows moderate exercise reduces side effects of prostate cancer treatment
Is medication exposing us to hormone-disrupting chemicals?
Study identifies factors that influence women's decisions regarding therapy options
Osteopore announces success of its 3D-printed PCL bone implant in cranioplasty procedure
Lego-inspired, tiny 3D-printed bricks designed to heal broken bones
Study shows lasting benefits of bone-anchored leg prostheses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study investigates the causes and effects of excessive exercise in people with eating disorders