New aging biomarkers to be presented at 7th annual ARDD conference

Deep Longevity, a global science-driven longevity and performance management company utilizing the latest advances in artificial intelligence and aging research will present new research and tools for tracking human biological aging at the 7th annual Aging Research and Drug Discovery (ARDD) conference.

Founded in 2014 and usually transpiring in Basel, Switzerland in early September, the conference is among the most credible and high-caliber events in practical applications of aging research and usually includes speakers from large pharmaceutical companies, government organizations, academia, and high-technology sectors.

In 2020 the conference is co-organized by the University of Copenhagen, Columbia University, and Deep Longevity and will transpire online with absolutely free registration.

"Aging is an emerging and druggable target for the pharmaceutical industry and interventions leading to healthy aging are therefore becoming a major focus area both in academia and industry. I am therefore extremely pleased and humbled with this year's ARDD program that brings together an amazing group of researchers both within academia and industry."

"As a testament to the commercial aspects of aging research we also have several prominent investors included in the program. In all, this year's virtual ARDD meeting is promising to become the best one yet!", said professor Morten Scheibye-Knudsen, MD, Ph.D., the head of the biology of the aging lab at the University of Copenhagen, and the chair of the ARDD conference.

Deep Longevity scientists are the original inventors of the "deep aging clocks", multimodal biomarkers of aging developed using deep learning techniques with multiple granted patents.

They recently published deep hematological aging clocks, deep transcriptomic and proteomic aging clocks, deep microbiomic aging clocks, and contributed to the development of the photographic aging clocks.

At 7th ARDD Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, the founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine and Deep Longevity will present the recent advances in artificial intelligence for biological target discovery and for the development of deep aging clocks.

Polina Mamoshina, the CSO and COO of Deep Longevity will present a range of new deep biomarkers of aging.

In my opinion, aging clocks and explainable Deep Aging Clocks learning on multiple data types are among the most important innovations in aging research over the past decade. Modern deep learning techniques allow us not only to predict the biological age accurately or in an application-specific way. I would also like to coin and copyright the term "longevity bottleneck" here. Deep aging clocks allow us to find and understand these longevity bottlenecks - areas that constrain and limit the organismal longevity even when effective longevity interventions may work on the other areas that may allow people to live longer. The convergence of artificial intelligence and aging research also allows us to develop the new field of deep longevity medicine and identify new ways to help patients maintain the state of peak health and performance during their entire life, not just within their age group." Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and CEO, Deep Longevity and Insilico Medicine