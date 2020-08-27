Study: Estrogen may reduce severity of COVID-19 symptoms in women

Why are men at greater risk than women for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from COVID-19 regardless of age?

In an effort to understand why this occurs, scientists at Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a review of published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen. The review is published in the September online issue of the journal Current Hypertension Reports.

We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes."

Leanne Groban, M.D., lead author of the review, professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health

Related Stories

Groban's researchers said the published literature indicated that the angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, is the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 infections, and helps bring the virus into the cells of those organ systems.

The review, they said, also pointed to estrogen's lowering the level of ACE2 in the heart, which may modulate the severity of COVID-19 in women. Conversely, higher levels of ACE2 in tissues could account for why symptoms are worse in men than women, Groban said.

"We hope that our review regarding the role of estrogenic hormones in ACE2 expression and regulation may explain the gender differences in COVID-19 infection and outcomes, and serve as a guide for current treatment and the development of new therapies," Groban said.

Source:

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Journal reference:

Groban, L., et al. (2020) Is Sex a Determinant of COVID-19 Infection? Truth or Myth?. Current Hypertension Reports. doi.org/10.1007/s11906-020-01073-x.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How India's lockdown has affected mental health
Does cholesterol play a role in COVID-19?
Ozone disinfection of respirator masks for front-line workers coping with COVID-19
Study shows coronavirus thrives in dry air with low humidity
BMA reports on the challenges of menopause for working female doctors
Estradiol appears to help in female SARS-CoV-2 infection
Sleep apnea may increase the risk of severe COVID-19, say researchers
Fluctuating estrogen levels could make alcohol more rewarding to women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Estrogen modestly protective against COVID-19?