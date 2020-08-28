CBASP model can be effective for treating persistent depressive disorder

Persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is very common and debilitating, but only few therapeutic options exist that target this form of depression.

Guidelines recommend treating PDD with the Cognitive Behavioral Analysis System of Psychotherapy (CBASP). The effectiveness of CBASP has been demonstrated in numerous randomized controlled trials but very few of these trials have specifically examined mediators of treatment effect that are specific to the CBASP model.

This model states that a novel relational experience in the therapeutic alliance is necessary for interpersonal change to occur and that this interpersonal change in turn leads to improvement of depression.

Related Stories

This study analyzes data of a multicenter RCT comparing CBASP to Supportive Psychotherapy (SP). In CBASP, the therapeutic relationship is explicitly targeted using techniques that are collectively labeled disciplined personal involvement.

Results showed that a significant part of the association between treatment and outcome is mediated through the sequential indirect effect of improvement in alliance and reduction in the interpersonal problems.

Based on these findings, the superior efficacy of CBASP compared to SP might be explained by a greater effect of CBASP on the therapeutic relationship that in turn contributes to improved interpersonal functioning.

Even though it remains unclear to what extent the CBASP techniques of disciplined personal involvement contributed to the mediation effect, a previous study suggest that situational analysis mediates the association between the therapeutic alliance and outcome.

During situational analysis, the focus is on the patient's interpersonal behavior occurring outside the session. While the ability of patients to perform situational analysis did contribute to the outcome, it did not mediate the alliance-outcome association. This strengthens the argument that personal involvement techniques explain the mediation effect.

This study contributes to the understanding of the well-established association between alliance and outcome and suggests that these results might extend to other psychotherapies, at least those specifically targeting interpersonal functioning.

These therapies seem to exert their effect at least in part through techniques aimed at fostering corrective relational experiences which facilitate interpersonal change.

Source:

Journal of Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics

Journal reference:

Klein, J. P., et al. (2020) Changes in Therapeutic Alliance and in Social Inhibition as Mediators of the Effect of the Cognitive Behavioral Analysis System of Psychotherapy: A Secondary Analysis from a Randomized Clinical Trial. Psychother Psychosom. doi.org/10.1159/000506082.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Older adults with pre-existing depressive disorder exhibited resilience during COVID-19 pandemic
WVU-led study seeks to identify, treat mental health issues caused by COVID-19
Individuals exposed to early life stress more likely to develop youth-onset depression
Social connection found to be the strongest protective factor for depression
Social media use is not a risk factor for depression among adolescents, study suggests
Common high blood pressure medications do not increase risk of depression
Older adults with pre-existing depression exhibit resilience to stress during COVID-19
Botox injections can reduce depression, shows study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prenatal depression influences child's behavior by altering brain connectivity