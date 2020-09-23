Genetic analysis finds link between obesity-related genes and rheumatoid arthritis

An analysis of genetic data collected from more than 850,000 individuals of European ancestry has found a link between obesity-related genes and rheumatoid arthritis.

In the Arthritis & Rheumatology analysis, investigators found an increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis when body mass index was predicted to be high based on an individual's genetics. This was observed for both men and women.

These results highlight an important role of obesity in the pathological development of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as provide a potential actionable preventive strategy. Future studies are needed to understand the biological mechanisms underlying such a link, and to understand how obesity may causally influence rheumatoid arthritis prognosis."

Xia Jiang, PhD, Senior Author, Karolinska Institute, Sweden

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Tang, B., et al. (2020) Obesity‐related traits and the development of rheumatoid arthritis – evidence from genetic data. Arthritis & Rheumatology. doi.org/10.1002/art.41517.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Common genetic variants may influence susceptibility to COVID-19
Rheumatoid arthritis is associated with increased risk of developing diabetes
Research finds genetic factors that protect from chronification of migraines
Psoriatic arthritis may be activated by the same trigger in different patients, study reveals
Inherited variation in GATA3 gene is linked to relapse in children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Conditions linked to obesity leave the lungs of obese patients more susceptible to COVID-19
Mother's high-fat diet may lead to more sweet-taste receptors in offspring
Genomic adaptations to rice‐based diets contribute to mitigation of metabolic risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
CNIC researchers uncover a mechanism explaining how macrophages regulate obesity