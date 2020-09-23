SGD Pharma introduces Ensiemo, the new complete child-resistant packaging solution for CBD oils

SGD Pharma today announces the launch of its new full packaging solution dedicated to the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market. Combining the company’s extensive pharmaceutical packaging expertise with the need for compliant, safe packaging for CBD oils, SGD Pharma has developed Ensiemo – a glass dropper and bottle offering that meets international regulatory standards.

The global demand for CBD for medical and wellness purposes is increasing substantially, driven by its therapeutic properties and a growing consumer preference for self-medication. The global CBD market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is driven by the move from governments in many regions towards legalizing CBD products.

To meet this increasing demand, French global pharma packaging expert SGD Pharma has developed a glass dropper bottle solution – Ensiemo – with the option for child-resistant closure (certified CRC ISO 8317 and US CFR 16 1700.20) and tamper evident (TE) seal to ensure safety and integrity, respectively. Ensiemo is ideally suited

to both prescribed and non-prescribed (Over The Counter) CBD products, and can be customized with graduated pipette .

The global CBD regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly. Our dedicated team has developed a full regulatory package to provide CBD producers with peace of mind that their packaging for new CBD oils complies with the necessary regulations, demonstrated by our CRC certifications and US and European Pharmacopoeia compliance. We are well placed to bring our knowledge of compliance in pharmaceutical packaging to the dynamic CBD market.” Najet Mebarki, Senior Product Manager at SGD Pharma

Ensiemo is available in 10ml, 15ml and 30ml bottles, in clear or amber glass, with two teat types on offer for CRC, and a range of pipette tip shape options. Produced in a pharmaceutical environment, Ensiemo complies with:

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards (ISO 15378)

All US and European Pharmacopoeia guidelines

REACH (1907/2006/EC)

CRC certifications (ISO 8317, Europe and Canada, and US 16 CFR)

Leakage and elemental impurity tests.

SGD Pharma provides a single source for improved supply chain efficiency and flexibility, while assimilating the responsibility of quality control and regulatory compliance.