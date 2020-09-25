Study verifies the link between cramps and muscle damage in marathon events

This is the first research to verify, in marathon events, the link between cramps and muscle damage suffered during the race and not dehydration.

Muscle cramps associated with exercise are defined as a painful and involuntary contraction of the skeletal muscle during or immediately after sporting activity. Previous studies established an association of cramps with heavy sweating and changes in blood electrolyte concentrations.

Related Stories

However, research led by Ignacio Martínez, Doctor in Physical Activity and Sport Sciences and member of the team of the Vithas Valencia 9 de Octubre Sports Health Unit, has shown how runners who suffered from cramps during or immediately after the marathon showed no difference in the degree of dehydration, nor in the concentration of sodium in the blood at the end of the race.

The main finding of the study, published in The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, is that those runners who suffered from cramps showed significantly and substantially higher blood concentration of muscle damage markers, both at the end of the race and in the 24 hours following the race.This is the first research to verify, in marathon events, the link between cramps and muscle damage suffered during the race and not dehydration.

Source:

Asociación RUVID

Journal reference:

Martínez-Navarro, I., et al. (2020) Muscle Cramping in the Marathon. Dehydration and Electrolyte Depletion vs. Muscle Damage. Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. doi.org/10.1519/JSC.0000000000003713.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exercise and diet are more important than ever with virus at large
New insight into the molecular underpinnings of muscle development
Improving lifestyle of pregnant women with obesity could lead to healthier children
People with congenital heart defect may have worse functional exercise capacity
Research suggests seaweed extract and xylitol may help protect against COVID-19
Research explains why flu is dangerous for pregnant women
Exercise has positive effects on learning and memory in young adults
Research suggests school reopenings contribute to rise in COVID-19 cases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research looks at how long SARS-CoV-2 antibodies last