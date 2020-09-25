ZwickRoell Supports Testing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Primary Packaging for COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 has a big impact on our daily lives and has changed the landscape of the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Image credit: https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/ppe-personal-protective-equipment-industry-1676868985

The demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators increased dramatically, in turn significantly stretching production capacity. Companies from different industries began changing production to these critical products.

In the pharmaceutical field the search for therapeutic agents, especially the development of an effective vaccine, was accelerated to levels never seen before. The WHO has cataloged 169 projects (as of: 25.08.2020), as COVID-19 candidate vaccines. (Source: https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/draft-landscape-of-covid-19-candidate-vaccines)

Despite the tremendous time pressure, we cannot forget that these are medical products and personal protective equipment, and should not put patients at risk and must provide proper protection for personnel. Therefore a number of regulations have to be observed. Comprehensive mechanical tests are required for PPE products, as well as on primary packaging for potential vaccines.

At ZwickRoell we are ready to provide full support.

