Crystal structure of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein RNA binding domain could guide design of antiviral agents

The outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to cause human infection and mortality worldwide. Currently, there are no specific viral protein-targeted therapeutics available.

Viral nucleocapsid protein is a potential antiviral drug target, serving multiple critical functions during the viral life cycle. However, the structural information of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein remains unclear.

In this article, the authors have determined the 2.7 Å crystal structure of the N-terminal RNA binding domain of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein. Although the overall structure is similar as other reported coronavirus nucleocapsid protein N-terminal domain, the surface electrostatic potential characteristics between them are distinct.

Further comparison with mild virus type HCoV-OC43 equivalent domain demonstrates a unique potential RNA binding pocket alongside the β-sheet core. Complemented by in vitro binding studies, the authors data provides several atomic resolution features of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein N-terminal domain, which could guide the design of novel antiviral agents specifically targeting to SARS-CoV-2.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Kang, S., et al. (2020) Crystal structure of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein RNA binding domain reveals potential unique drug targeting sites. Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B. doi.org/10.1016/j.apsb.2020.04.009.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Molecular & Structural Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study estimates lower herd immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S.
Vaccines likely to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 D614G mutation
Exciting findings on CD8 T cell response in recovered COVID patients
SARS-CoV-2 survives on human skin for 9 hours
Study links SARS-CoV-2 seasonality to increased spread at lower temperatures
How SARS-CoV-2's spike protein highjacks the host cell trafficking machinery
Sinopharm's candidate SARS-CoV-2 vaccine BBIBP-CorV shows promise in clinical trials
Scientists refine SARS-CoV-2 protein structures

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mothers transmit passive protection against SARS-CoV-2 to their newborns